For those looking to stay on the cultural cutting edge and support local arts organizations, Aspen Film and the Aspen Institute Arts Program will offer a sneak presentation of the acclaimed documentary “Boys State.”
The political coming-of-age story will stream at 6 p.m. Sunday followed by a taped Q&A with the filmmakers and subjects from the film.
“Boys State” won the U.S. Grand Jury Documentary Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where Aspen Film executive and artistic director Susan Wrubel first saw the “evocative and rousing” piece.
Wrubel said she knew then that the highly anticipated documentary, which portrays 1,000 Texas high school seniors organizing political parties and building a mock state government, is one she wanted to share with Aspen.
“It deals with politics but on a very broad level, dictated through high school students and it’s very nonpartisan in the way that it’s presented,” Wrubel said Thursday when asked why.
“And I just think that with everything that’s going on in the world today — and this is a town that accepts all things from all sides of the spectrum — I felt like this is something that would really resonate here, specifically being told through the eyes of teenagers.”
The wildly entertaining film follows the escalating tensions that arise within a particularly riveting gubernatorial race using unforgettable characters, a statement from Aspen Film reads.
Aspen Institute Arts Program executive director Erika Mallin called “Boys State” a must-see film.
Unlike Aspen Film’s current online offerings, “Boys State” will only be available Sunday as a one-night-only event ahead of its Aug. 14 release on Apple TV+.
Viewers can access the screening at AspenFilm.org. Each virtual ticket costs $20. Aspen Institute Executive Vice President Elliot Gerson will moderate the post-screening panel discussion featuring filmmakers Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss and three of the boys from the film.
Also on tap at AspenFilm.org are “Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things,” “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” “Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy” and “Shirley.”
Wrubel noted the particular timeliness of the documentary about John Lewis, an influential civil rights leader and congressman who died July 17.
“I highly recommend [the film] for anyone who has not seen it. He was a brilliant man,” Wrubel said Thursday. “He was a pillar of peace and truth and justice.”
Today, Aspen Film added to its lineup, “Helmut Newton: The Bad and the Beautiful,” a provocative depiction of the famous German-Australian photographer.
Real-life activity
Aspen Film presents a free screening on the lawn at Snowmass Base Village every Saturday as part of its “Movies Under the Stars.” This weekend welcomes the animated comedy “Shrek.” Reservations are required and accepted on a first-come, first-served basis by emailing rsvp@thecollectivesnowmass.com.
In partnership with the town of Snowmass Village, Aspen Film also hosts drive-in movies at Snowmass Town Park on select Thursday and Friday nights. Next up is the animated classic “The Lion King” on Aug. 6-7. Drive-in reservations also are required and can be made at gosnowmass.com.