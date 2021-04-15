Look no further than data released this week — including occupancy and sales tax figures — to know the past year was a wild one.
While numbers are all over the place, one projection that’s safe to assume is that the highly anticipated “summer of love” will be a busy one in Aspen Snowmass.
Occupancy for the month of July is already pacing at 32% as of Aspen Skiing Co.’s latest occupancy and executive summary released Wednesday. To put that into perspective amid a “normal” year, occupancy by the end of March 2019 for that summer was at 26%, according to the report. Occupancy for the summer as a whole is currently on the books at 21%, outpacing last summer’s projection of 14%, by 46%.
“Based on summer demand for both group and leisure, we are anticipating this to continue to pick up rapidly,” Aspen Skiing Co. Vice President of Sales Kristi Kavanaugh wrote in the report.
A consumption tax report from the city of Aspen published Tuesday echoed SkiCo’s sentiment: “With increased summer reservations on the books for many operators, there is a positive outlook coming from multiple members in this sector, and the city is hopeful for improved collections as the year continues,” wrote Anthony Lewin, the city’s senior tax auditor.
Another telltale sign of a busy summer in Aspen Snowmass: Added flights into Aspen-Pitkin County Airport. Beginning May 27 “to accommodate anticipated demand” for Memorial Day weekend, American Airlines will offer flights from Chicago and Los Angeles, along with a second daily trip from Dallas-Fort Worth, according to local air transportation consultant Bill Tomcich.
Tomcich — who works with the group Fly Aspen Snowmass, a partnership between the airport, SkiCo, Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Snowmass Tourism — noted that United Airlines is also planning for “significant capacity increases” June 3 to Sept. 7.
“What is now loaded for sale is by far the strongest line-up of summer flights [Aspen-Pitkin County Airport] has ever seen,” he wrote in the report. The prior high-water mark for summer flight capacity was in 2019 with a total of up to 20 daily flights: five on American, two on Delta and 13 on United.
The pandemic winter that was
While summer in Aspen is shaping up to be hot across the board, winter tells a tale of less consistency. Occupancy for the month of April as of March 31 is pacing up 7,317%.
“No, that is not a typo,” Kavanaugh quips in her summary.
The four-digit growth is the cause of a “paltry 0.3%” occupancy on the books in April 2020, only weeks after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis closed all ski resorts in Colorado as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest report showed April occupancy at a “healthy” 25% — not far behind the April 2019 projection of 34%. “While we don’t expect to hit a new record high, we should be proud to end the ski season on such a positive note,” Kavanaugh wrote.
With March occupancy in Aspen at 66% and Snowmass Village at 62%, the resort saw a “respectable” combined occupancy of 64%. That figure represents an 88% increase over March 2020. “Domestic spring break travelers contributed significantly to our March visitation as well as the World Championships, World Cup and Grand Prix events,” according to Kavanaugh.
Not business as usual
The city’s consumption-based tax collection includes analysis of the city’s sales tax and lodging tax collections for February, Aspen’s portion of Pitkin County’s 3.6% sales tax collections for January and real estate transfer tax (RETT) collections for March.
“While feedback from the business community has improved in the month of March and are anticipated to reflect more positively in next month’s reporting, February still reflected an economy that was constricted by tighter public health orders as COVID cases escalated after the holidays,” Lewin wrote. “Overall, total taxable sales experienced a 20.3% reduction relative to the pre-COVID pandemic economy one year prior.”
As anticipated, lodging and restaurants continue to be the hardest hit, with lodging seeing a decrease of 49% and restaurants seeing a 32% dip in comparison to the same timeframe last year, the report read. That said, a few industries have experienced increases over last year — most notably, automobile sales, which were up 120%, and construction, which was up 54%.
Overall, February’s sales tax collections were down 21% from the same period last year. Lodging tax collections were down substantially more, 50% in contrast to last year’s monthly revenues.
How exactly local businesses fared the past season varied. While a handful of ski shops in the downtown core reported successful winters, others struggled. One observation retailers agreed upon unanimously, however, is that business in January — at which point Pitkin County entered the state’s red-level restrictions and prohibited indoor dining — was notably down.