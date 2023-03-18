With warmer weather and hot asphalt, Glenwood Springs is preparing for another busy construction season, and several projects are planned throughout the city.
Street crews will soon transition from snow plowing and temporary road patching to regular road maintenance, according to a news release from the city government. This time of year makes for difficult road-patching conditions due to temperature swings and moisture from the freeze-thaw cycle. As the weather turns warmer, crews will begin asphalt patches and striping as needed throughout town. The city is also making progress on a number of road redesigns and reconstructions.
“Drainage, proper roadway section design and proper testing of the materials during construction makes for a long-lasting road,” Public Works Director Matt Langhorst said in the release. “We’ve made steady progress on road reconstruction projects including Midland Avenue, Cedar Crest Subdivision, Red Mountain South Subdivision, Blake Avenue between the Roaring Fork Marketplace entrance and 29th Street and many other mill and overlay or chip seal projects over the last five years. We do still have a long list of work ahead, but we want to stretch our dollars as far as they can go by fixing underlying issues.”
The city is planning several asphalt replacement projects on Cisar Court, Blake Avenue from the Walmart south parking lot to the old Blake Gate location, Centennial Street and the intersection of Centennial and Devereux Road. The city also anticipates the completion of the paving on Red Valley Drive, which is currently 50% gravel, and the paving of the parking stalls along Mount Sopris Drive by the Red Cliff Apartments.
The Centennial Street project will remove existing paving beginning the week of March 27 and then replace the asphalt the week of April 3. This is a shared cost project with the Iron Mountain Hot Springs, so this helps the city's dollars go further, the release says. Staff is working to get the projects scheduled and moving.
Nearby, the city will lift the Devereux Bridge by Two Rivers Park on March 22 and install the last four bridge bearing pads. This will require a day closure of the bridge beginning at 7:30 a.m. with crews anticipating the bridge to reopen later that evening.
The city is also currently working on a Blake Avenue design project that starts at 7th Street and goes all the way to 27th Street, including 23rd, 24th and 26th streets as part of the design. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024, most likely from 24th to 27th Street, including Blake Avenue, 24th and 26th street rebuilds.
Over the course of 2023, the city will work to prepare design options for Blake Avenue from 13th Street to 27th Street for the community to review and share input on. The goals of the redesign are to fix underlying issues, improve pedestrian and bike access and safety, evaluate traffic calming and update utilities, the release states. There will be multiple opportunities for public comment beginning late this spring or early summer. The city will also get to 10% design for Blake Avenue between 7th and 13th Street.
A request for proposals will also be published soon for a large-scale removal and replacement project along most of Wulfsohn Road and all of East-West Meadows Roads. The project would include many facets, including milling and overlaying sections of road, concreting of all bus pads, replacement of as many crossings as possible, removal of some islands and sidewalk areas, and stormwater repair work.
The city hopes to accomplish as much of this project as possible this summer, and residents and businesses are invited to share input with Bryana Starbuck at bryana.starbuck@cogs.us or 970-384-6441.
The city is also planning projects at Red Mountain North Phase 1 and Mount Sopris Drive, access line breaks in Interstate 70, the Roaring Fork pump station, Xeric demonstration garden, 27th Street underpass and the LoVa Trail connection.
More information can be found under “Ongoing Projects” on the “Open Gov” tab at cogs.us.