From a circus to a hard cider festival, Snowmass Village will offer locals and tourists alike more than a few events to choose from this month.
“I think we’ve done everything up here at some point in time,” Julie Hardman, Snowmass Tourism special events manager, said Friday. “Things fade out. …They run their course and then we bring in something new. So, we kind of have a revolving door for events up here.”
According to Hardman, many artists seek mountain towns to perform in during the summer and upon learning about Fanny Hill’s views, crowds and climate, book their dates for Snowmass Village.
Before taking the stage at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in October, Bonerama — also from the Big Easy — will bring its brand of brass, funk and rock to Fanny Hill as part of Snowmass’ summer concert series on Aug. 12. The award winning six-piece band, which includes three trombonists, has played alongside popular artists like R.E.M., OK Go and Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine.
“We have crazy occupancy this summer,” Hardman said. “Not all of our events are ‘heads-in-beds’ driven. Some of them are just vitality events for our busier times.”
Although an events manager herself, Hardman said it was important not to fill Snowmass’ calendar with too many productions.
“We don’t necessarily want to impede on what we have up here as a quiet mountain village,” Hardman said. “We still do appreciate that people are trying to get away from the busy city.”
Pitkin County has experienced relatively high levels of vaccination and lower COVID-19 transmission than many other parts of the country. Hardman said Snowmass Tourism works closely with performers and producers coming to the area in order to provide a safe environment amid the rise of the highly transmissible delta variant.
“Most of our events are outside. That is the good news for us,” Hardman said. “The events coming in from outside of the area have reduced their ticket sales and reduced their occupancy.”
One of those acts, California-based Flynn Creek Circus, will set up its red-and-white big top tent at Base Village beginning Aug. 20. Audience members will sit at individual tables alongside family and friends as contortionists, aerialists, jugglers, acrobats and comedians perform in front of them.
The all-human circus will showcase its all-ages production of “Fairytale” seven times through the weekend of Aug 20-22.
Although Hardman recommended every event on Snowmass Village’s August lineup, the special events manager was looking forward to the last Saturday of the month in particular for Cidermass. On Aug. 28, hard cider vendors from all over the country will share their adult beverages on the Snowmass Mall.
Reed Lewis, owner of the Daly Bottle Shop, produces Cidermass, which features 30 hard cider vendors.
“It’s been awesome,” Hardman said of Cidermass in previous years. “It’s all the new and great ciders that are out there. The last couple of years we’ve had amazing fall weather and it’s just … a fun, classic event up on the mall.”
For a complete list of upcoming events in Snowmass, such as Movie Night at Anderson Ranch, the Revolution Enduro series and Farm to Table Tuesdays, visit gosnowmass.com.
“September is kind of the sneaker,” Hardman said. “Everyone celebrates Labor Day and then they think it’s over, but we carry on through the month.”