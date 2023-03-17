More visitors to public lands in the Aspen area will be surveyed in more places this summer to build off an effort launched last year to determine if special places are being affected by the surge spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and, if so, what actions need to be taken.
Researchers from Utah State University surveyed users at five busy destinations on open space or national forest last July. The sites were Capitol Creek, Tom Blake trailheads, Smuggler Mountain Road trailhead, the Grottos trailhead and the American Lake Trail.
The team will be back this July to conduct surveys at Glassier open space, Thomas Lakes, Avalanche Creek trailhead, Capitol Creek trailhead, South Rim Trail, Arbaney Kittle trailhead, Conundrum Creek, Ute Trail, Upper and Lower Lost Man trails.
The Pitkin County Open Space and Trails board of directors decided during a retreat in November 2021 that a study was needed to see if Aspen’s favorite spots are getting loved to death.
“We were in the midst of the pandemic and instead of the world shutting down, the world decided to show up,” Gary Tennenbaum, executive director of the open space program, said in a recent presentation to the Pitkin County Commissioners. “The open space board was concerned about this big spike in use.”
Utah State University’s Recreation Ecology Lab was enlisted to find out if users felt their experiences were being impacted and in what ways. Pitkin County funded the study with assistance from the city of Aspen and the town of Snowmass Village.
Utah State researchers conducted surveys of outdoor visitors and, in some cases, persuaded adventurers to take a GPS device with them and return it when they were finished so their travel patterns could be studied.
Among the preliminary findings presented to the commissioners — overcrowding didn’t affect the recreation experience in places such as Capitol Creek trail or Smuggler Mountain Road, conflicts were rare and facilities were assessed as adequate.
However, other preliminary data showed that people are adopting “coping behaviors” at places such as Smuggler Mountain and American to avoid conflicts and crowding. More than half of the survey respondents are avoiding places where parking is difficult, planning trips for less busy times of day, diverting to trails with fewer crowds and visiting earlier or later in the season. About half of the respondents said they are avoiding places that require a reservation.
“We are in the very beginnings of this project,” Carly O’Connell, a senior planner with the open space program, told the commissioners March 7. “We need to hear from the public.”
There will be ample opportunity for the public to weigh in, even if they aren’t surveyed by the Utah State researchers.
Another prong of the fact-finding mission has been launched with the help of a two-year, $150,000 state of Colorado grant to create the Roaring Fork Outdoor Coalition, whose members include the Pitkin and Eagle County open space programs, Aspen, Snowmass Village, Basalt, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service. They will collect and share data, engage the community through various ways and brainstorm on ideas to deal with emerging issues.
Tennenbaum said the public land management agencies need coordinated action otherwise one agency could just make the problems worse for other agencies.
“Yeah, there’s a problem but where do we push the button first?” Tennenbaum asked.
In addition to the field surveys, there will be a community survey undertaken in fall 2023, a public meeting to discuss goals in spring 2024, a drafting of aspirational goals in summer 2024 and development of pilot projects and site-specific plans in 2025.
“There is a lot of legwork and a lot of people to talk to in the next two years,” O’Connell said.
The goal is to produce a plan of action, not another study that sits on shelves, O’Connell added.
The Aspen-Sopris Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service is already aggressively altering its management plan to deal with crowds and their impacts. The district is implementing a reservation and fee system that will limit overnight visitors to specific camping areas in some of the most heavily visited parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness starting this year. When the snow starts melting, backpacker numbers will be limited and they will be required to use established camps in places such as the Four Pass Loop, Geneva Lake and Capitol Lake. Upper Conundrum Valley already had a reservation system and designated camping sites. A fee was instituted starting this year.
It is too soon to say if tactics will be adopted by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails to address crowding on its popular holdings.
Michael Kinsley, an open space board member, said the concern needs to be clearly articulated to the public to get them involved in seeking solutions.
“What this doesn’t say is the problem is ‘X,’” Kinsley said. “Maybe what you need to say is what got us into this is the trailheads are freaking crowded."