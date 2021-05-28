A pair of Glenwood residents, in partnership with Sunlight Resort and local artists and businesses, are on a mission to make the mountain a summer destination.
The first installment of this joint effort will kick off tonight with the debut of the Sunlight Music Festival Series at the base of the Glenwood ski area.
“We want to take the opportunity to embrace and really bring back Sunlight Mountain to really become a destination where local and regional artists can come out and make it their home,” Gerry Dumani, one of the two aforementioned festival organizers, said Thursday.
His business partner, Altai Chuluun, is the proprietor of Sunlight Mountain Inn, which is co-presenting the inaugural festival.
Dumani said recent conversations with Sunlight Mountain Resort executives has centered around “what to do with Sunlight in the summer, and how do we continue the excitement from winter and keep people coming back?”
The most obvious answer, it seems, is by way of live music.
As local guitarist Ryan Hill — who will perform tonight as part of the series kickoff— said in a separate interview Thursday: “Music is something that everybody on the planet identifies with.”
But the concert series, which is slated through August, is only the beginning. Plans are in the works to also host a dinner under the stars this summer, as well as a mindfulness retreat sometime in the fall.
“We bought the domain dosunlight.com to really build the brand around Sunlight,” Dumani said. “We’re thinking beyond the concert series ... and we hope it becomes a legitimate event and people know about it.”
Tonight’s concert turns up at 7 p.m. with Hill alongside local artist Joe Alan. Glenwood Springs musician Henry Hill will join the two for a jam session on Saturday, which will start at 6 p.m.
The next series concert, with songwriter Gabrielle Louise confirmed, is scheduled for June 25. Two shows in July as well as two in August are also being planned.
For the first concerts this weekend, Dumani said the team is starting small as a proof of concept. “We don’t want to be the Fyre Festival of Colorado,” he quipped. To that end, the organizers are limiting tickets and expect 100-150 people in attendance this weekend.
“We have to start somewhere, so this is the start,” Dumani said. “Then we can ask in June, what are we going to do differently?”
Beyond the music, Dumani said the team is engaging with local businesses and food trucks as part of the experience, and camping is “100% encouraged.”
He noted how Sunlight, as one of the few remaining locally owned ski resorts, takes pride in its down-to-earth character.
“Sunlight is such a gem … we want to keep the same theme of unpretentiousness and get the locals involved,” Dumani said.
Tickets to the festival this weekend are $50; to camp overnight is an additional $20.
“We don’t know it’s going to work,” Dumani said. “But we believe, let’s start by building the community, let’s get everyone together.”
From an artist’s perspective, Ryan Hill emphasized his gratitude at the opportunity to play live music, as well as the importance of feeling a sense of connection and community.
“Oh my God, I am excited and nervous and blessed to even be a part of this,” he said. “I can’t explain how important it is to me to feel and see this happen and the interaction coming back.”