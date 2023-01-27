Charles Draughn, the 26-year-old who on Wednesday was arrested in Old Snowmass after his alleged actions instigated secure protocols in every school throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, appeared in Summit County Court for his advisement.
During his court appearance, Draughn’s representation requested Summit County Judge Edward Casias to lower his client’s $100,000 cash or surety bond — a request the judge declined. As of Thursday afternoon, Draughn remained in custody at the Summit County Jail, to where he was transferred after being arrested by Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday morning.
Draughn faces three criminal charges: class-5 felony menacing, first-degree misdemeanor menacing and first-degree misdemeanor interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions.
Per Colorado statute, the presumptive range of penalties for class 5 felonies include one to three years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, between $1,000 and $100,000 in fines and two years of parole.
Draughn opted to utilize his right to a preliminary hearing, which will require the prosecution to make its case for probable cause in the case. That preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 6.
According to the complaint filed with the Summit County Court, the felony menacing charge stems from the allegation that on Wednesday, Draughn “... knowingly placed or attempted to place teacher(s) of Summit County Independent School District in fear of imminent serious bodily injury by the use of firearm.”
Indeed, an arrest affidavit outlines the chronology and details of the events that led to Draughn’s arrest. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a threat at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. The reporting party explained that the Summit Daily Newspaper on Jan. 21 had posted information on its Instagram account about the Summit County school board “decision to begin educating students on LGBT issues,” the affidavit explains. “The post generated much attention, more than any other post, both negative and positive.”
But on Tuesday night, someone noticed a series of posts that went beyond “negative” — the first came from an account called Dopernautz, and the Summit Daily blocked the account. Then came the posts from another account, ll.unnamoon2023:
“Why are you blocking comments that say anything against this. You are harming children and all teaching involved in this will meet their maker soon. Just because of your suppression on your tiny insta,” one post read. “You know you’re inciting violence towards summit county [sic] schools. You are EVIL you are one sided and you [removed] are disgusting are [sic] will be brought to justice or the blade.”
The string of threats continued, including mentioning an “AR” and naming the superintendent.
It took little more investigation by law enforcement agencies than a Google search to start the thread connecting the two accounts to the same person: Charles Draughn. From there, investigators were able to “ping” his phone, as Pitkin County Sheriff Michael Buglione described it to the Aspen Daily News on Wednesday, leading to his arrest at an Old Snowmass residence. Draughn works for a hot-tub and spa-installation company in Carbondale and was presumed to be working at the residence at the time he was taken into custody, at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
In the meantime, every campus in the Roaring Fork School District and Aspen School District had implemented “secure” lockout protocols, meaning that education continued as normal inside the buildings but that nobody could enter or leave the premises. The Roaring Fork Valley ordeal lasted roughly 90 minutes.
At the time of the incident, Draughn was on probation for another, separate case from 2021 involving misdemeanor domestic assault charges — which would prohibit him from legally possessing a firearm. In that case, Draughn had texted his then-girlfriend threats, including, “Don’t come home, I will kill you” and “I will beat you to death,” according to the affidavit filed in the case, in Clear Creek County.
During Thursday’s court appearance, Casias asked Draughn if he had any firearms. He replied that he did not. When he was arrested in Pitkin County, he was unarmed, Buglione confirmed Wednesday.