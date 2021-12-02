While the Chris Klug Foundation’s 16th annual Summit for Life event is underway virtually, an in-person event is set for Saturday.
“Everyone has the chance to partake — no matter where they live,” a news release from the nonprofit says. This year’s event has been modified to ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are being met and that participants are kept safe.
Summit for Life both fundraises and raises awareness for organ and tissue donation. In the United States, more than 107,000 men, women, and children are waiting for a lifesaving transplant.
“Each one of these individuals is waiting for someone to change their life forever — and the Chris Klug Foundation aims to help eliminate that wait on a national scale. This is achieved by increasing the number of registered organ donors nationwide,” the release says.
Racers will take on Aspen Mountain’s 3,267-vertical-foot ascent. They will gather at 5:30 p.m. at the base of the Silver Queen Gondola. There will be a pre-race gathering starting at 5 p.m. and participants are strongly encouraged to join.
“It is not too late to sign up: whether as an individual racer or as a team, in-person or virtual, so grab some friends and join CKF to celebrate living life and giving life,” the release says.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety protocols, dinner will not be held at the Sundeck restaurant this year. However, the Sundeck will be accessible for racers to change and use the bathroom.
Athletes will be treated to a bonfire and DJ Tenza under the stars at the top of the mountain. Warm beverages will be provided for each racer as they descend Aspen Mountain in the gondola. DJ Dylan will be spinning at the bottom in Gondola Plaza. Also at the plaza, The Little Nell’s team will offer a to-go dinner.
Registration is $75 for the in-person Summit for Life race and athletes are required to raise a minimum of $100, although additional fundraising is strongly encouraged.
The virtual Summit for Life event began on Nov. 25 and is currently taking place until Saturday. With the virtual option, participants have the choice to complete the race whenever and wherever it suits them, the release states. All virtual racers must ascend the equivalent of Aspen Mountain. In 2020, the foundation transitioned to virtual format, with racers joining from all over the United States. There is a $50 registration fee to participate in the virtual event, with the same $100 fundraising minimum requirement.
To learn more, sign up, or donate to Summit for Life, visit summitforlife.org or email summitforlife2021@gmail.com.