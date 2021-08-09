At least for now, the tropes about mountain air being fresh couldn’t be farther from the truth — according to AspenAirQuality.com, the air quality index Sunday evening came in at 152, in the “unhealthy” category.
That’s just high enough to earn an uptick from the “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” category, which AQI rankings between 101 and 150 fall under.
Sunday marked the third day in a row that Pitkin County alerts sent an air quality advisory, and smoke was visible with some locals taking notice of mild impacts on their day-to-day health.
“I could tell my nose was dry,” said Nina Gabianelli, Aspen Historical Society vice president, adding she felt difficulty swallowing because of the sensation. “I was working in Ashcroft, and it was worse up there than [downvalley].”
All reports suggest that the visible smoke is coming from northern California and Pacific Northwest. The latest Pitkin County alert for air quality is in effect until 9 p.m. today.
It’s a phenomenon impacting the entire state. On Sunday, the Denver Post reported that Denver’s air quality was second worst in the world, behind Krasnoyarsk, Russia. At that time, the state’s capital was also under an advisory that the air quality was unsafe in general, the same as for Pitkin County.
Mild symptoms of unsafe smoke exposure include eye, nose and/or throat irritation, coughing and sore throat, according to the Pitkin Emergency website, pitkinemergency.org. Moderate symptoms escalate to trouble breathing or tightness of breath.
Of course, the latter also fall under the category of COVID-19 symptoms, which the website acknowledges.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, preparing for wildfires might be a little different in 2021. Know how wildfire smoke can affect you and your loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic and what you can do to protect yourselves. Visit the Center for Disease Control’s website for more information.”
Officials also underscored the importance of staying fully hydrated during an air quality alert and paying close attention to any would-be symptoms. Smoke may move in different directions at night than it does during the day, so it’s recommended that people close bedroom windows at night, especially since smoke can be particularly heavy at dawn.
“To prepare for nighttime smoke, consider airing out your home during the early or middle of the afternoon when smoke tends to be more diluted. Use your best judgment. If smoke is thick during the day, follow the tips above,” the Pitkin County emergency website suggests.