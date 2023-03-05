The World Cup in Aspen concluded just before noon on Sunday with the super-G, ahead of the wind rolling in.
Marco Odermatt recorded his fifth super-G win of the season, clinching the crystal globe for the top scorer in the event this season. German Andreas Sander took second and Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde took bronze. Of the 54 skiers that were listed to start, 16 did not finish and one did not start.
The top 10 finishers were:
Marco Odermatt (Switzerland): 1:06.80
Andreas Sander (Germany): 1:06.85
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway): 1:07.14
Stefan Babinsky (Austria): 1:07.27
Loic Meillard (Switzerland): 1:07.31
Nico Gauer (Liechtenstein): 1:07.45
Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria): 1:07.50
Justin Murisier (Switzerland): 1:07.55
Nils Allegre (France): 1:07.56
Riley Seger (Canada): 1:07.58
Read Monday’s Aspen Daily News for the full story.