Brothers Jason and Alex Sewell have ambitious plans for their family’s Sunfire Ranch in Pitkin County, which dates back to 1893. Had they instead sold the 1,240-acre property — prominently located in the Crystal River Valley — the ensuing development would have been much more noticeable than the current intentions.
With help from Carbondale-based land management advisory group Resiliency Lands, the Sewell family hopes to finalize a $10 million conservation easement and restrictive covenant with the county by the end of the year, which they say will promote conservation, community and ranching for generations to come.
“I doubt my grandfather ever knew where I would be when he was running this place,” Jason Sewell, a fifth-generation rancher at Sunfire, said in an interview Friday. “My grandfather was running sheep and potatoes. We used to have 3,500 head of sheep and raise eight train-car loads of potatoes off this place. … It was a different world.”
Over the years, the ranch has been subdivided into 29 separate parcels, each of which retains 5,750 square feet of residential development rights.
According to the conservation easement’s recitals, many of the 29 parcels reside on land heavily relied upon by elk, mule deer and other big game. The conservation easement also seeks to preserve scenic qualities that “support, protect, and enhance” the rural character of the Crystal River Valley and Pitkin County, the recitals stated.
“The reason this project was so successful and why the price tag is so high is because that whole landscape could have been covered with massive homes from Highway 133 all the way up almost as high as you can see there,” Connor Coleman, Resiliency Lands principal and founder, said. “It would’ve been very in your face — not to mention the traffic, utilities and everything that would’ve been associated. That’s why it was such a major conservation priority for the county, and why we were successful in procuring a [Great Outdoors Colorado] grant.”
According to Great Outdoors Colorado Director of Communications, Rosemary Dempsey, the grant was awarded in 2016 but hadn’t been dispersed, as the project had not yet closed. Pitkin County’s Open Space and Trails fund will account for $9 million of the acquisition cost, with the remaining $1 million coming from the GOCO grant.
“Our intentions with the proceeds are to reinvest a significant amount back into the ranch,” Sewell said.
Last year, the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners approved the Sunfire Ranch Open Space Preservation Master Plan. The document outlines the long-term future of the Sunfire Ranch property, which seeks to grow more fresh produce, provide employee housing, promote education and agritourism. This year alone, Sewell estimated the ranch grew nearly 25,000 pounds of tomatoes, onions, garlic, beans and other market vegetables. Currently, the ranch utilizes 8,000 square feet of greenhouse space. In the master plan, Sunfire Ranch reserves the right to develop up to 42,000 square feet of greenhouses.
“If we build it out to that level, it will be developed in a way that has minimal visual impact to the scenic corridor there,” Coleman said. “We’re just scratching the surface of the potential of food production out there.”
The BOCC will conduct a final reading and public hearing concerning the conservation easement and restrictive covenant Nov.18. However, the ink on the ordinance appears all but certain after commissioners unanimously approved a first reading earlier this week.
“I want to extend a heartfelt thanks back to Jason and his brother for all the effort, time and love that they’ve given to this,” Commissioner Patti Clapper said Wednesday. “I’m excited that we’re getting just that much closer, and hopefully, we’ll be celebrating on second reading.”