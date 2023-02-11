Food and the Super Bowl. They go hand in hand. And if the game turns out to be a super bore, the snacks, drinks and camaraderie will save the party.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off on Sunday for the 57th version of the NFL’s biggest game of the year. Football fans in the Roaring Fork Valley will have plenty of opportunities to watch the event while indulging in some local game day-inspired grub.
From Aspen to Glenwood Springs, local venues are planning to go all out for the Super Bowl with special food and drinks, betting squares and giveaways. A study from gambling.com found that last year, Colorado’s top Super Bowl snack searches included chicken wings, pizza and chips and salsa. This year, local football fans can expect to find those items and more, including Kansas City- and Philadelphia-inspired delicacies.
Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, and restaurants recommend ordering takeout early or showing up ahead of time to grab a seat. The Aspen Daily News spoke with several local establishments about what they’ve got lined up.
Get there early
New and old traditions will commence around Aspen on Sunday. Staple restaurant-sports bars like Mi Chola and Brunelleschi’s will once again host their annual watch parties.
Brunelleschi’s, the local Italian restaurant and hockey bar located at 205 S. Mill St., has been hosting Super Bowl fun since opening 18 years ago, said owner Gil Vanderaa.
This year, the family-friendly restaurant will offer specials on all of its appetizers, Vanderaa said, including calamari, bruschetta, meatballs and other bites. He said there most likely will be discount deals on pizzas, too, and mentioned additional food items like sliders and chicken wings to be served in light of the Chiefs-Eagles throwdown.
Brunelleschi’s also is offering deals on booze, Vanderaa noted, with beer and shot specials and plenty of Rumple Minze peppermint schnapps to go around.
“A lot of people stay home because it’s cheaper, so we want to make sure we offer something affordable,” Vanderaa said. “We’ll make it fun, it always is, and we’re the only place with a flashing goal horn.”
Over at Mi Chola, the Mexican-food eatery and bar is bringing back its traditional Super Bowl bash. This year’s party looks to be the biggest yet, said co-owner Adam Malmgren.
“Every seat in the restaurant’s been sold, but people can come hang out, buy a drink at the bar, stand and watch, and then, you know, we'll probably do a raffle at halftime and then we're gonna just turn up the music and have a party after,” Malmgren said. “So I mean, people are welcome to walk in and hang out, have a drink, be part of the chaos and have fun, but every seat in the restaurant has been sold already.”
Malmgren explained that in past years, he usually finishes selling out the reserved seating option — for $100 per person — the day of the Super Bowl event. This is the first time Mi Chola has sold out its seating in advance, he said, noting that since the venue has been hosting a Super Bowl party for so long, both locals and visitors know about it and always want to come back.
“The Super Bowl party is always really fun,” Malmgren said. “Like we do raffles and give Jello shots out; we put extra TVs up, so there's tons of TVs up in the restaurant now — we make sure it’s a party.”
Nightclubs in on the act
Aspen establishments catered more toward nightlife are opening their doors early on Sunday for watching parties, as well. Silver City, the underground saloon bar located in the historic Elks Building, will open up before the game’s 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
The Sterling nightclub and lounge — which opened last winter in the space below Bear Den on East Hopkins Avenue — is throwing a big Super Bowl event that’s to start at 3 p.m.
For a $50 ticket, Sterling is offering an all-you-can-eat buffet, which will include Colorado wagyu burger bites, bone-in buffalo wings, chicken tenders, fries, a green salad and mac-and-cheese; plus a cookie platter, brownies, and strawberries and cream for dessert.
Sterling Operations Manager David Cress explained that the spread of dishes is being prepared by the Bear Den chef and will be stationed on long tables in the lounge — which is actually attached to Bear Den’s kitchen.
The $50 ticket also includes a free drink, Cress added, and then it’ll be Sterling’s regular bar-menu pricing, with its normal discount deals for locals. Cress said people can pay cash or card at the door on Sunday, noting the nightclub’s capacity is typically capped at 190.
For larger groups looking to reserve one of the club’s velvet booths with bottle service, it’s $1,000, and that includes the food buffet.
Cress said that while people may not tend to think of Sterling as a space for watching football, the venue is actually one of the best places to do so, he said, gesturing to the seven Samsung Frame TVs lining the walls of the club. The screens are set on art mode for the majority of the time but on Sunday will be broadcasting the NFL championship.
“Everyone’s always asking where to go just to watch a game and people don't really associate Sterling with that; people don't know that these are TVs and that we have this $40,000 sound system that’s going to be broadcasting the halftime show, commercials and the game,” Cress said. “So I think that like, you know, where else can you go and have this beautiful space, this comfortable seating, with this type of sound system and then stay and dance afterwards.”
After the game ends, Sterling will transform back to its nightclub vibe, with local DJ Dirty Harry to spin tracks until the club’s 2 a.m. closing time.
Cress said there are still a few table reservations left and for those interested to call his cell at 317-697-8534.
Other places around town are getting into the Super Bowl spirit, as well. The new BonBon Aspen, located in the Aspen Mountain Residences at 415 E. Dean St., is hosting a party from 4-8 p.m. The concept houses fireplaces and two TVs and will be serving natural wines, fondue and $10 martinis, plus a s’mores bar.
Here House, the membership club connected to Local Coffee House, is opening its doors to the public for a Super Bowl screening party on Sunday. From 4-9 p.m., there will be a complimentary snack buffet, as well as “bottomless draft beer” for $45. It’s free and open to attend, with RSVP required. To do so, email michaela@herehouse.club.
‘Carbondale’s sports source’
White House Pizza is known as Carbondale’s go-to sports scene and the restaurant wants to live up to that title on Sunday.
With a full bar and TVs surrounding the dining room, General Manager Jake Behlow said White House has all the ingredients for a good Super Bowl party.
“We are Carbondale’s sports source,” he said. “We’ve got 13 TVs, a great big bar, a fun atmosphere — it’s kind of the place to go, of any place in Carbondale, especially for the Super Bowl.”
White House will have the sound turned on for the game and have a raffle for their $3.50 Cold One Colorado craft lager, an NFL Sunday special that the restaurant has offered all season. Patrons who purchase a Cold One will be entered into the raffle to win prizes like T-shirts, koozies, hats and a special grand prize. The winners will be drawn at halftime.
White House will, of course, offer its full menu on Sunday, including favorites like spinart dip, buffalo wings, pizza pies with all the toppings and a hot chocolate chipper for dessert.
White House will not offer online ordering on Sunday. Behlow recommended calling in for takeout orders and picking up early. The restaurant expects to be busy by 3-4 p.m. Dine-in services will be available. White House can be reached by phone at 970-704-9400.
City-themed appetizers
Located next door to the Hotel Denver, the Glenwood Canyon Brewpub is a popular spot for football fans each Sunday and Monday night, and Super Bowl Sunday is no different.
Chef Jason Barnicoat, a part-owner of the restaurant, creates special game-day menus each season and took the opportunity this year to come up with some Kansas City and Philadelphia-themed special appetizers.
For the Eagles, the Brewpub will offer Philly cheesesteak sliders, and for the Chiefs, the special menu will feature chicken spiedini skewers with a lemon garlic sauce. If you just can’t stand either team, the Brewpub also will have its three signature chicken wings: lemon herb, house made IPA sriracha and buffalo.
Chicken spiedini is traditionally baked chicken and fontina cheese skewers covered in breadcrumbs, but the appetizer will be served fried at the Brewpub. Barnicoat said he preferred to go with something that people wouldn’t need a knife and fork for.
“Kansas City barbecue, like I said, it’s a popular thing, but here, Kansas City is actually known for the chicken spiedini, and it’s more of like an appetizer, so that’s why I came up with it. It’s more like a finger-food type of thing,” he said. “You could do platters of barbecue, but it’s hard because it’s a lot messier and so forth.”
Having grown up as a New England Patriots fan, Barnicoat said it feels strange to be gearing up for a Super Bowl that won’t feature Tom Brady or bowls of New England chowder. With the Patriots out of the mix, he said he’ll be rooting for the Eagles this year in the hopes of seeing a quarterback who has never won a Super Bowl claim the prize.
The Brewpub is usually busy on Super Bowl Sunday, he said, especially for takeout orders, but also because of its fun atmosphere.
“We have a lot of TVs for it and so forth where people can spread out, and it’s a very good place to go,” he said.
Barnicoat also suggested the Tips Up lager to go with the cheesesteak, and the Cornice Buster DIPA to pair with the spiedini. For takeout orders, the Brewpub can be reached at 970-945-1276.
Remember, tomorrow is Super Bowl Sunday. Wherever you end up, make sure you have room for the food.