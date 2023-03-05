The Super Giant Slalom race today will wrap up the 2023 Aspen World Cup.
Athletes will take a shorter course than the downhill seen in the previous two days, blending together the speed elements of the previous two days’ downhill (one that counted) and that of a slalom race.
The big players are in Aspen. Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt is ranked No. 1 in the super-G with four victories for 540 total points in the event. Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, fresh off his downhill title on Saturday, sits in second place this season in super-G with 392 points. Canadian James Crawford, Saturday’s silver winner, won the World Championships in the super-G in Courchevel Meribel, France, in early February, edging Kilde by .01 seconds.
The field of athletes won’t be the same as it was in the downhill: 54 athletes are lined up to compete on Sunday, while 59 competed in Saturday’s downhill.
For the United States, Vail Valley native River Radamus watched from the finish area on both Friday and Saturday but is listed to start 36th on Sunday.
“I’ve been going back and forth between tech and speed this year,” Radamus said. “[Coach Ian Garner] has been helping me make that adjustment.”
Race time is 10 a.m. at the base of the Shadow Mountain lift (1A) at Aspen Mountain.