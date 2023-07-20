Superintendent housing continues to be on the mind at the Roaring Fork School District as it prepares for a somewhat de-facto board of education meeting today.
With conflicting travel schedules and a need to establish a quorum for other business ahead of deadlines in the last week of August, the board will continue an executive-session discussion on its position on housing assistance for the superintendent. The board also had a behind-closed-doors discussion on June 26 after a community task force was formed to give recommendations on options for the program.
“This is just the one week where we’re all here, so we figured if we’re (needing to meet) anyway, we didn’t finish the conversation about housing,” board President Kathryn Kuhlenberg said via phone on Wednesday. “There’s so much involved in the conversation about housing so we figured we would take the opportunity to continue to have that conversation.”
The conversations are protected by executive session as the board determines its position in potential future negotiations for the superintendent’s position, Kuhlenberg said. The board is following a trio of recommendations from the task force as a “guide” for how to proceed with its offerings for housing for the district’s leader.
Over the spring months, public debate grew as a memo issued by the board suggested a potential down payment assistance program that could hypothetically reach $500,000 — more than twice the amount of current superintendent Jesús Rodríguez’s annual salary. Following the backlash, Rodríguez said he would decline the assistance and the task force was formed to involve the community in future discussions on the subject.
The task force met five times and put forth three recommended solutions for the board: building a house on district property for the superintendent, buying one on the open market or continuing to investigate equity investment options, listed in order of preference. The board is not required to select one of these options, but the discussions included district and board personnel.
Among the biggest public concerns was offering the district’s highest paid employee more capital for housing when other, lower-wage workers are also in desperate need.
Notably, some of the more vocal opposition to offering assistance for the position joined the task force and voted in favor of providing some form of compensation when it was all said and done and they had been informed of the particulars of the issue.
“Everyone that went through the process of understanding this issue and understanding why it is an issue has agreed we have to do something,” Kuhlenberg said.
While the bringing about of an unscheduled meeting was not due to urgency to find a solution, that does not mean that urgency doesn’t exist in multiple facets. For the board, the urgency lies in completing a years-long process before potentially having to educate new members on the subject following the November election. But there’s also urgency for Rodríguez, who has been sidelined for much of the discussion despite being potentially the program’s first beneficiary.
Rodríguez said it was “odd” to look on as others hotly debated a topic that has significant ramifications for his livelihood and that of his family, but understands his removal from the discussion. He will not be present at Thursday’s executive session.
He said the district told him it was working on housing solutions for his position while he was going through the candidacy process ahead of his hiring last spring, expecting some news on what it might look like in August 2022. His family signed an expensive six-month lease, negotiating down from a year-long lease, expecting to have to move. Now, just weeks ahead of his second year at the helm of RFSD, he’s in the same location and said he’s lost $6,000 due to the more expensive lease.
Now he and his wife are expecting their second child in late August, with their mattress on the floor as its frame sits in storage as they expected to move into a more permanent situation sooner.
“After being here for a year, I just learned a lot more about the dynamics and the perspectives on (housing) and the situation. I think that I actually didn’t quite realize how difficult the cost of living is in the Roaring Fork Valley when I was a candidate,” Rodríguez said via phone Wednesday. “Imagine an eight-month pregnant woman having to get herself onto the floor and up from the floor before going to bed or when she wakes up to go to the bathroom. So, for me, there is some urgency.”
He added that he hasn’t given the board any sort of pressure or timelines, but is feeling the pressures at home of not having a permanent solution.
But since publicly stating he would decline the proposal as presented in the spring, he said he might be “inclined to accept” assistance, “depending on what the terms of the options are.”
In terms of when the discussion may return to the public eye, Kuhlenberg said that would be either in a public meeting for action to be taken or if it goes back to a task force, either of which will be publicly noticed. She encouraged people with questions to reach out to the board or task force members.
The implied deadline is ahead of the Nov. 7 election for three of the five seats on the Board of Education.
In other RFSD housing news, the district announced on Wednesday that it is formally breaking ground on its development on Meadowood Drive in Carbondale on Monday, which will give the district 50 new employee housing units upon completion.