After months of continued deliberation on the superintendent housing question cooled in the Roaring Fork School District over the summer, the Board of Education and district’s dedicated task force met with members of the community on Thursday night.
The task force provided the board with a trio of recommendations for options for proceeding with the concept of housing for the district’s leader: building or buying a home or further exploring an equity investment opportunity. Those recommendations were delivered in June, after the conclusion of the school year, but ahead of the board’s June 26 meeting to conclude its 2022-23 calendar. Now, with school and board meetings back in session, the district is bringing the discussion back to the community.
As it stands, a decision on moving forward is not on a timeline.
“Our goal was to research and explore options for housing to assist with recruitment and retention of RFSD superintendents to make a recommendation to the board,” task force member Lisa Dameron said.
Six community members attended the forum and up to three joined the YouTube live stream, which started with a short presentation of the recommended options and an update on the board’s discussions on superintendent housing over the summer.
Board president Kathryn Kuhlenberg said in the discussion that the board had met in executive session three times over the summer to discuss moving forward. She said those discussions were protected in executive session because it pertained to a potential benefit for a future candidate, which “could then be used by that future candidate in negotiating and could be used against us.”
The superintendent conversation was met with public backlash in the spring as it came up as an item on the board’s agenda. Some who spoke out believed that the public had not been clued in enough to the process, while others outright took exception with offering the district’s highest paid employee a housing solution when so many of its other employees continue to struggle to find a place to live.
The board took a step back and created a community task force, which met five times. In its final meeting, all members of the task force — even some who were vocal opponents in the months prior — voted to offer some sort of housing aid to the superintendent position. After researching what other districts are doing and the rationale behind the idea, even skeptics agreed that offering nothing was not an option.
However, the Aspen Daily News reported on Aug. 2 that current superintendent Jesús Rodríguez purchased a home in Denver in May — during the task force’s meeting period — for $840,000, which is still under-market for much of the valley, but not cost-prohibitive in places like Glenwood Springs.
Rodríguez’s purchase was among the concern’s at Thursday’s discussion.
“The feedback I’m getting is that this person that we’re doing all these things for, is doing what to be here for the people who are on the ground: the teachers who are in the classroom, the janitors that are cleaning up the buildings every night … our cafeteria workers, our administration,” Kerry Wirth, a substitute teacher in RFSD, said in the meeting. “I don’t see that support coming from the other direction.”
Wirth supported buying or building a home to keep assets within the community.
Kuhlenberg said she could not give an update on his current situation — Rodríguez took family medical leave at the beginning of the school year as he awaited the birth of a child, staying with his family in the purchased home in Denver — as the district does not comment on personnel matters.
Kuhlenberg said, however, that the district and Rodríguez had an “agreement to agree” and that the board would actively look into superintendent housing solutions. Rodríguez told the Aspen Daily News that he expected a decision on options last fall.
Kuhlenberg added that “there’s no obligation for us to provide him something.”
When asked if there was an update on the timeline for a decision or next step for the process of determining a superintendent housing solution, Kuhlenberg said that the board is letting district staff do research on the recommended options, led by district Chief Operations Officer Ben Bohmfalk.
“We’ve asked staff to look into the buy and build options and bring us back information,” Kuhlenberg told the Daily News. “We don’t really have a specific timeline in place. We’re waiting to get information from the district and we’re going to rely on their education, their experience, their expertise.”