With ballots on their way to mailboxes, Aspen’s arts community is stepping forward to vocalize their support for ballot question 2A — an amendment to the Aspen Municipal Code regarding the Wheeler Real Estate Transfer Tax.
According to the ballot language, if the issue passes with at least 60% of voters in favor, dollars from the WRETT fund will be used to continue funding the Wheeler Opera House in addition to cultural, visual and performing arts and operations at the Red Brick Center for the Arts. Passage also would remove the fund’s $100,000 cap on arts and culture grants. The grant money is available for more than 20 local arts and educational programs.
Cristal Logan, vice president of Aspen community programs and engagement at the Aspen Institute, said removing the cap would open doors for more arts and cultural organizations to receive funding.
“The city’s priority really is to expand access to that pool by more organizations,” she said. “Arts and culture are critically important to our community, to our wellness, to our wellbeing, to who we are as a unique and world class community, so we do think it’s the right time and the right question.”
If the amendment passes, it would not take away funding from affordable housing, which Aspen Music Festival and School President and CEO Alan Fletcher said is the No. 1 priority of the RETT. He added that when the fund was created in 1979 no one could’ve foreseen the amount that would be available today.
“In the last two years, the amount collected by the tax was going through the roof,” Fletcher said. “We need for this money to be used in a really effective way, and so that was a bit of an impetus for us to say, ‘Let’s get this fixed now.’”
Other supporters of the amendment — including Aspen Councilmember Rachel Richards — wondered if now is the best time to pose the question to voters instead of waiting until 2022, which could allow the WRETT fund to grow even larger and give advocates of the amendment more time to reach out to voters. Fletcher said it made more sense to him and his colleagues to move forward now with the available resources.
Mayor Torre also supported moving forward with the Nov. 2 ballot question and said that all members of city council supported the intention of the amendment, even if they weren’t completely in favor of the timing.
“The reason for now is because the voting public deserves a choice,” he said. “I just saw this as an opportunity to take some small steps to address a few of the items (on our priority list).”
Council has set numerous goals for the year, including addressing mental health care and child care. The council voted 3-2 on Aug. 31 to put the amendment on the ballot, with Richards and Councilmember Ward Hauenstein voting against placement. Hauenstein said that he wanted to see some of the money used for mental health and child care and hopes that if voters support the Wheeler issue this November, they will vote to support mental health and child care in the future.
“I ask for a commitment from everyone that votes to approve the WRETT ballot question to support future funding for mental health and child care,” he wrote in a letter to the editor. “If there is a ballot question to generate funds to build a child care facility, put your heart where your arts are and vote to approve it.”
Hauenstein said that although he voted to keep 2A off this year’s ballot and his heart is not 100% in it, he supports the council in its decision to move forward and would like to see the $100,000 grant cap removed.
Torre said that he appreciated Hauenstein’s willingness to support the rest of the council and that it was not expected.
“There are times where there are issues where you most definitely don’t have to support the rest of council if you don’t agree with it,” he said. “I appreciate that he is being supportive of the council. It just goes to show that he does support what this ballot question is asking.”
Torre added that by approving 2A, voters will leave room in the city’s general fund to address things like mental health and child care. The city will look into using some of that money for a series of mental health talks at the Wheeler Opera House later this fall.
“Voting yes on 2A also does help the fundability of a lot more mental health,” Torre said. “A yes on 2A has the potential to have a positive impact on every member of our community, and I just don’t see any downside in the immediate future.”
Ballots have been mailed to voters, and anyone who does not receive a ballot can visit the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s office and request a replacement ballot. Ballots sent to the wrong address are undeliverable.
Votes can be cast early by mail, at the drop box on Main Street or in person. All ballots are due by 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.