The death of one of the valley’s own is paving the way for more opportunity for support for LGBTQ teens in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Jack Raife, an Aspen native, died by suicide in April at the age of 18. At his memorial, friends and family remembered his glowing charm and his struggles growing up. In the aftermath, his mother Kathy Potter and AspenOUT, a local LGBTQ support nonprofit, created a memorial fund. AspenOUT and Potter went a step further and created a focus group of LGBTQ teens in the valley to find out what kind of support they wanted.
“It was unanimous that the kids wanted to be kids,” AspenOUT Executive Director Kevin McManamon said. “They didn’t want counseling. They didn’t want therapy. They wanted to have fun with their peers.”
AspenOUT has already worked with Gay-Straight Alliance clubs at schools up and down the valley, but out of the focus group came a plan to strengthen and unite them, empowering them to foster the community support system they seek.
At the core of the plan is creating strong leaders for school clubs, and that’s where AspenOUT comes in. It is launching a new leadership and scholarship program to help facilitate training and opportunities for students interested in stepping up. The carrot on the stick is a $5,000 scholarship to be awarded at the completion of the program, eligible for use for college or vocational schools.
With students from five high schools participating, the financial investment in the scholarships from AspenOUT reaches $25,000.
The purpose is to incentivize students to take on the role of leading GSA clubs.
“You need to do the organization — they don’t need adults stepping in to coordinate the GSAs from Aspen to Glenwood Springs,” McManamon said. “It should be a leadership program done by the kids.”
McManamon said that club sponsors, more often than not teachers and counselors in schools, get only a small stipend to take on extra work when coordinating clubs like GSAs, leading to heavy turnover year-to-year. To get around that, the plan is to put the ball in the hands of the students themselves..
“Rather than having the teachers create more work for themselves, let it be student-led,” McManamon said. “They just want to have fun, hang out and have fun with their friends. It’s basically a peer-to-peer support group, but out of that, those conversations that the kids have between themselves, sometimes there are really valuable lessons.”
The leadership program itself will entail training, including materials from the national GSA network and the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network. AspenOUT also is pairing with another local nonprofit, The Cook Inclusive, for two leadership training sessions a month. The nonprofit, created by Kaleb Cook, provides therapeutic recreation and vocational services to local queer and disabled communities.
Leaders will be tasked with creating all-valley Queer events, like reinvigorating Word Dance — also known as Queer Prom — plus improving inclusivity efforts and combating bullying within their own schools and increasing participation within their respective GSA clubs.
“I honestly don’t know what would have saved Jack, but I absolutely know he would have loved this program,” Potter said in a news release. “He would have felt the love of this community all around him. Especially with such a fun and fantastic facilitator as Kaleb Cook.”
The funding will come from AspenOUT’s general fund, separate from the Jack Raife Memorial Fund, which Potter directs spending out of, McManamon said.
While final eligibility requirements for the program are still being determined, McManamon said that selection would be based on involvement with a school’s GSA club and past efforts to promote LGBTQ rights, inclusivity, tolerance and compassion.
The program will not “out” any students, McManamon said. Students who are allies of the LGBTQ community also are welcome to apply and neither the application nor the program will ask them their sexuality or gender identity.
For the first year, the program is accepting applications from juniors and seniors, but McManamon said the plan is for only juniors to be eligible in the future. Students at Aspen High School, Basalt High School, Roaring Fork High School, Colorado Rocky Mountain School and Glenwood High School are eligible to apply.
Initially the deadline for applications was Sept. 8, but with some clubs not meeting until late September, McManamon said the date may change.
The application is available at AspenOUT.com.
“I was skeptical to attend at first,” Roaring Fork High School Senior William Wherry said in the release. “Skeptical that we would come up with any ideas. Skeptical that anything would come from it if we did. But, a great idea came forth. And, more unbelievably, AspenOUT is making our idea come to life in just a few short months.”