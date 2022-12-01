The Aspen Chamber Resort Association is conducting three surveys as part of an ongoing campaign aimed at “creating a more sustainable tourism landscape in Aspen.”
Separate surveys will be available for business stakeholders, residents of Aspen and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, and visitors, ACRA announced Wednesday.
The surveys are connected to the broader Aspen Destination Management Plan that was launched earlier this year. The plan has three main pillars — address visitor pressure, enhance the Aspen experience and preserve small-town character. Collecting stakeholder feedback is critical to make the plan work, ACRA said.
“We are asking Aspen locals, business owners, managers and employees of every level, and visitors to make their voices heard and to be involved in guiding the evolution of marketing and management of tourism into the future,” ACRA said in a statement.
ACRA will survey the Aspen business community every month for six months. Visitors and residents will be surveyed in two waves covering a full year of data. The first round of business surveys has already been completed.
The chamber stressed that the business survey is open to everyone from business owners to employees at all levels. The survey will be conducted for the first two weeks of each month for six months.
“We especially want to get the full business community’s perspective on tourism and see where businesses stand with shoulder seasons,” ACRA said.
The business survey is available at survey.vovici.com/se/209A5BC419B5A04C.
The survey for residents of Aspen and the valley is open until Dec. 16. It is available at survey.vovici.com/se/209A5BC440CE174F.
The visitor profile survey is open until Dec. 9. It is available at survey.vovici.com/se/209A5BC4604BCAD4.
The resident survey pulls no punches. It asks respondents to give a rating on a scale to the question, “Local employees in the tourism industry aren’t treated well by customers.” Another question asks for a rating on the statement, “Tourists negatively impact my day-to-day life.”
The survey also attempts to gauge awareness among local residents of ACRA’s efforts to “encourage responsible tourism” through the Aspen Pledge and the “How to Aspen” program.
The Aspen Destination Management Plan can be found at aspenchamber.org/membership/your-chamber-info/mission-vision-guidelines/admp