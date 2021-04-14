A former Pitkin County Jail inmate accused of sending threatening emails to county officials earlier this week has been identified as Andrew Johnston and has been taken into custody.
“The specific threats were relative to injuring someone and possibly coming to a location and...shooting,” Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta said in an interview Wednesday.
According to a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, Johnson was contacted by the Colorado Springs Police Department and is being held in the El Paso County Jail.
Tuesday at approximately 1 p.m., the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office assisted county administration in locking down the county administration and sheriff’s building at 530 E. Main St. in Aspen due to Johnston’s threatening emails.
According to the news release, the county administration and sheriff’s building will reopen Thursday.
“We are breathing a little easier today having received this news,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said yesterday in a prepared statement. “It was the tremendous teamwork, over the past 24 hours, from our sheriff’s office deputies, Aspen Police Department, CO Information Analysis Center, Colorado State Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that led to the quick turnaround on this case and a peaceful resolution.”