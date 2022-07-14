A suspect is in custody this afternoon following an alleged shooting in Glenwood Springs that resulted in an individual being taken to Valley View Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
The victim, who was not named, was recovered from the scene of a shooting at a residence near the intersection of 10th Street and Riverview Drive. Multiple shots reportedly were fired shortly before 11 a.m., according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release. A woman who fled the scene was reported safe by law enforcement.
A suspect was taken into custody at approximately 12:41 p.m. Thirty minutes later, law enforcement personnel were still working to clear the scene and ensure that no other threats to the public were present. The Glenwood Springs Police Department is investigating the incident and the sheriff's office is assisting.
Colorado State Patrol, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and Eagle County emergency personnel also responded to the scene.
No other details about the incident, the suspect or the victim had been released by authorities as of 1:15 p.m. Midland Avenue remained closed to traffic between 8th and 27th streets as of 2 p.m.
Earlier, following the shooting, residents of the Red Mountain South neighborhood were issued a shelter-in-place order due to reports of shots fired in the Riverview Drive area. The order has been lifted, but authorities are asking people to avoid the neighborhood, except for residents trying to access their homes.
The initial alert regarding the shooting and shelter-in-place order was sent to Glenwood residents at 11:34 a.m.
This is a developing story.