A BMW landed on its roof near the summit of Independence Pass Sunday afternoon, but the passengers, who were not on the scene when Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, are not believed to be badly hurt. The vehicle was registered to a man from Colorado Springs, according to Bruce Benjamin of the sheriff’s department.
The flipped SUV was seen just below the top of 12,095-foot Independence Pass on the Aspen side. “It was just down from the parking lot toward Aspen,” Benjamin said, and on the left side of the road heading west. It appeared the vehicle rolled and landed on its roof.
A bystander who saw the incident called in the report to dispatch at 3:50 p.m. Benjamin described the conditions as “snowy and icy around the summit.”
The Aspen Fire Protection District and Aspen Ambulance responded but found “nobody there,” Benjamin said.
It’s assumed the driver and any passengers were able to get a ride from the accident scene. The incident was reported to the Colorado State Patrol which will be following up on the incident.
“At this point, because the conditions are so treacherous, we didn’t tow it,” Benjamin said.