Hailey Swirbul isn’t exactly sure what the next step is, just that it involves getting a private plane pilot’s license.
The 24-year-old Basalt High School graduate announced this week that she’s hanging up the international competition cross-country skis after appearing in the World Cup and Olympics representing the United States, ushering in a new chapter that will include some skiing but also opens the door to new experiences in her life. She’s staying close to the sport that has been the center of her life, but has found over recent years that the day-in, day-out pressure of being a professional athlete isn’t for her anymore, saying that the COVID-19 pandemic had caused her to burn out.
“I think it’s a couple years in the making for me with this decision,” Swirbul said via phone on Thursday. “After the Olympic cycle last year, I was honestly done. I didn’t see a love of skiing anymore. I just felt like that had been robbed from me in a way.”
Swirbul said that the U.S. Ski Team got hit with the pandemic in the end of her first year with the team. Much like the rest of the world, they were stuck following restrictions like wearing masks, eating meals in their rooms and being kept from socialization, all while being in Europe, which she said was already isolating. It drained on her love for the sport.
But she gave herself the 2022-23 season to see if the spark was completely gone. She was excited to discover that it wasn’t.
“I’m super glad I didn’t retire after last year just for my sake because I really want to rediscover that love of skiing. I definitely did, which I think made this decision a little bit trickier,” Swirbul said. “Getting to the end of this season this year I was like, ‘Wow, this sport really is incredible. I want to be a part of it forever.”
So her official retirement from skiing isn’t a complete step-away. She’s continuing to serve on the board for the Women’s Ski Coaches Association and is aiming to contribute to the sport from that side. She’ll also do some racing within the states as well.
“The idea of losing the community is unbearable to me,” Swirbul said. “I think that the cross-country ski community attracts really high-quality human beings on a human level. I want to be surrounded by tons of people that are driven, kind and appreciate the outdoors.”
But Swirbul also saw how some of her teammates go straight from their racing careers into settling down into a family life. There’s more Swirbul wants to do in between.
“There’s not many years in a young adult’s life to be able to try new things and mess up and have a place, have the time to recover from a mistake, something like that,” Swirbul said. “I see so much value in skiing and I’m so grateful for the experiences that I’ve had with it. But I see a lot of my teammates ski until they’re in their early 30s and then want to start a family. I think that’s amazing, but putting myself in those shoes, I’m just excited about other things in life as well that I want to be able to experience before reaching a milestone such as having a family.”
On the list is getting a pilot’s license, which she said the U.S. Ski Team sponsors. She also wants to try ultra running races.
But beyond that, she’s not entirely sure what the definitive plan is. She compares it to the first year following a college graduation.
“I’ve actually made a conscious choice to try to have more flexibility right now and not have a solid plan, which really goes against my nature,” Swirbul said.
Swirbul made 64 starts in World Cup races, placing in the top-10 in four of them. In the 2020 Davos World Cup individual 10K skate, she placed third. She represented the USA in the 2022 Olympics, helping a 5km relay team to a sixth-place finish. She claimed team and individual medals in the Junior World Championships and collected 15 wins across her career.
She began in her home El Jebel, where her parents still live, and came up through the ranks at the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.
Now, giving back is a priority of hers after a career of already making an impact off the course.
“Hailey’s positive influence goes far beyond the ski tracks,” U.S. Ski Team cross-country coach Kristen Bourne said in a release. “Her kindness and thoughtfulness impacts her teammates, coaches, competitors, and supporters everywhere. She follows her heart and shows us all the importance of doing so. There’s no doubt in my mind that Hailey will continue to push the sport of cross country skiing and impact the next generation and beyond.”