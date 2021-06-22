Both the Aspen Fire Protection District and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority sent mutual-aid personnel, including Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine, to Eagle County to help battle the blaze near Sylvan Lake that had grown to roughly 1,500 acres by Monday evening.
Although the cause of the Sylvan Fire — burning about 12 miles south of Eagle — remains unknown, lightning is suspected, according to an update from White River National Forest spokesperson David Boyd via email at about 4 p.m.
A Type 3 fire team of about 75 personnel, as well as a light and a heavy helicopter, were based out of Sylvan Lake State Park, responders confirmed Monday evening during an Eagle County community meeting. While there has been some difficulty accessing the fire because of geographical obstacles, firefighters used the area’s topography to the best of their advantage in order to drive the fire toward Red Table Mesa, where vegetation is more sparse.
So far, those efforts have been relatively successful, according to all reports during the community meeting.
“Currently the fire is staying within the area we are intending it to stay in,” U.S. Fire Service Incident Manager Justin Conrad said.
Eagle County Sheriff James van Beek relayed concerns from community members regarding the safety of Eagle and Gypsum during the meeting, at which point officials assured that evacuation orders were limited to campers and recreationists at Lake Sylvan State Park and the surrounding area.
“Currently, there are no structures threatened,” Conrad said. “Other things that we are considering is the town of Gypsum source water as well as Eagle source water — the Brush Creek on either side and Gypsum Creek on the Gypsum side.”
But by about 8:30 p.m. Monday, the fire was moving again. Van Beek said in a phone call that he was working to get more information from “sporadic messaging” he’s received throughout the evening regarding updates on the fire.
“Kind of,” he said when asked if things were still under control. “Except it’s changing right now — the fire’s kind of moving a little bit. It could be something dangerous or it could be nothing at all. It’s very difficult.”
He added that it would likely be several hours before he’d have an update on the fire conditions — past the Aspen Daily News press deadline. Online updates will continue.
On Monday by 6:30 a.m., an evacuation center was established at Basalt High School to accommodate pre-evacuation orders for the upper Frying Pan Valley from from Ruedi Dam to Hagerman Pass, including Meredith and Thomasville, but the center closed by 4 p.m. the same day, according to Pitkin County Alert.
“We ask everyone who’s not in a pre-evacuation area to prepare to evacuate,” van Beek said during the community meeting Monday evening, suggesting people have a “go bag” ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Additionally, arrangements have been made for those with livestock to be able to evacuate their animals to the Eagle County Fairgrounds.
When the Sylvan Fire first erupted Sunday at about 3:15 p.m. — it was reported to be at roughly 90 acres before ballooning to 180 acres by nightfall — firefighters spent much of their efforts creating fire lines along the power line road. An Xcel Energy transmission cable is among infrastructure considered at risk.
Van Beek encouraged the public to stay out of the area and let responders “do their job.”
“People are coming all the way from the Aspen area to help out with this. Make room for them,” he said.