History enthusiasts, Facebook group members, locals and tourists alike have been digging for evidence of tunnels underneath Glenwood Springs for years now — and without shovels.
Some swear they exist while others balk at the idea. A few people refuse to talk about them altogether.
“It could be that after Prohibition they sort of got forgotten or boarded up if they do in fact exist,” Carolyn Cipperly, a consultant archivist at the Glenwood Springs Historical Society, said regarding the possibility of tunnels below the city’s surface. “You know, I’m fairly sure that there are some, but I don’t want to assert that until I know for sure because there are a lot of rumors that are swirling around being taken as fact.”
Those rumors, as Cipperly calls them, generally start out as Facebook comments that go on to spread like wildfire. One comment that has continued to resurface involves bunk beds for children that were said to have been discovered in a room below Glenwood’s Cooper Avenue.
Yes, bunk beds were discovered in a downtown basement years ago, Cipperly said. However, while some social-media users point to their existence as direct evidence of child sex trafficking having occurred below the surface of Glenwood Springs, others think they were used by 19th century Chinese railroad workers.
“Child sex trafficking — no. I have no evidence of that,” Cipperly said. “There’s a good chance it wasn’t even Chinese railroad workers. But, there are bunk beds in a basement.
“I have not physically seen any tunnels under Glenwood Springs,” she said. “Of all the things that people say the tunnels may have been used for, I think Prohibition and bootlegging is likely. But, again, there’s not really any evidence.”
Cipperly, who also serves on the city’s historic preservation committee as well as its planning and zoning commission, has been trying to unearth tunnels herself since late 2020.
Her interest developed while touring a historic building downtown that was up for sale and talking with someone who grew up in it during the 1940s and ’50s. The individual claimed the property had a tunnel.
Citing privacy concerns, Cipperly declined to say where, exactly, the building is located.
“I’ve spoken with the new owner and, you know, she’s excited about tunnels but she also doesn’t want people ... breaking into her building,” Cipperly said. “I could see a boarded up place on the wall and there might be one in there but it hasn’t been opened up. She’s about to do some foundation work and at that point we might get to see.”
Today, Glenwood Springs often markets itself as a family friendly destination with the largest outdoor hot springs pool in the world and a theme park on top of a mountain. And, although Cipperly has yet to see a tunnel beneath the city with her own eyes, she believes if they do exist they would be near the former Odeon Theatre on Seventh Street, which today operates as a wing house and sports bar.
“It would’ve been a remarkable local landmark. So, if there were tunnels it would make sense that there would be one there just because it was highly trafficked, it was in the red-light district and across the street from the train station,” Cipperly said. “The people from Aspen used to come down on what they called the laundry trains. The miners would come down, do their laundry, visit the ladies and then stay over and take the train back up to Aspen the next day.”
While searching for tunnels in Glenwood Springs, Cipperly has come across cisterns, which were utilized for water storage but have also been mistaken for underground passageways.
Cipperly loves people’s fascination with tunnels but also thinks some individuals are overthinking their potential uses.
“It might have been as simple as women didn’t want to get their skirts dirty or there was like a centralized storehouse where stuff would get delivered,” Cipperly said. “You’d go through the tunnels instead of across the muddy streets — because we still had boardwalks and horse [feces] and deep mud in the road and you wouldn’t want to walk in it.”
Not one to mince words, Cipperly has gotten stuck a few times, herself, in her search for tunnels in Glenwood Springs.
While the historical archivist does not like to perpetuate hearsay about the supposed-underground passageways, she also can’t help but wonder why some people shut down conversations about them so fast.
“It’s really strange,” Cipperly said.
The Al Capone tunnel
At least one tunnel does exist in Glenwood Springs — underneath the Hotel Colorado.
The historic property located across the Colorado River from Seventh Street and the train station dates back to 1893 and has hosted a variety of notable guests ranging from President Theodore Roosevelt to notorious American gangster Al Capone.
“I’ve definitely read in history books about Glenwood, and history about the hotel, that Al Capone stayed here and (was often) being friendly with the staff,” Hotel Colorado President Christian Henny said.
When it first opened over a century ago, Hotel Colorado did not employ locals but instead brought in its own hospitality staff from Boston and other areas. According to Henny, the tunnel beneath Hotel Colorado connected the hotel to its employee housing facility directly behind it.
“Rumor has it that back in the day it was the tunnel that Al Capone used to shuffle between the hotel and go back and socialize with the female staff,” Henny said. “Today, what remains is a tunnel that dead ends in the middle of the alley behind the hotel and, currently, it’s used for storage.”
The tunnel is not open to the public, he said.
Henny, who has worked in the hospitality industry for decades, understands probably better than anyone the allure a secret tunnel in the hotel might have on wandering guests. However, like Cipperly, he also knows how stories can become riddled with falsehoods over time that heavily distort what does and doesn’t exist.
One recent Facebook commenter said there might be a speakeasy “only accessible by hydro elevator in the Hotel Colorado,” and another thought the hotel had “three underground levels” that went on to network “all over town including underneath some houses.”
Henny has heard them all, and then some.
“I think it’s colorful but ... I don’t know what else to say,” he said, laughing. “It’s like when we were kids, you do the round circle and you whisper something in someone’s ear and wait for it to come back around — it’s always different.”
According to Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck, the city does not have any records of any underground tunnels other than the one at Hotel Colorado.
“I’ll note that we are a historic town and there are a number of features that could be identified as a ‘tunnel’ that don’t always have a clear historical record — coal chutes, cisterns, aqueducts, sewers, vaults, crevices, natural caves, culverts, drainage,” Starbuck said in an email Friday. “We are fortunate to have a dedicated historical society that continues to archive and inventory records.”
Fact and fiction
Similar to the Glenwood Springs Historical Society, Anna Scott, an archivist with the Aspen Historical Society, has heard plenty of stories about tunnels deep below Aspen that were frequented by “the ladies of the night.”
“Everybody always tries to say that Aspen is riddled with tunnels through town — like a honeycomb kind of thing — and it is really not,” Scott said. “There are some tunnels that go across from Smuggler to Aspen Mountain. There are three tunnels that actually technically made it all the way across under the river.”
Used exclusively for mining operations, those tunnels flooded in the early 1900s and later collapsed. A tunnel is said to have given way to what today is Glory Hole Park.
Although small, many tunnels were still equipped with rails and ore cars for mining.
“They had to use what they called stoping materials,” Scott said. “Think Lincoln Logs.”
She said rumors about the supposed passageways underneath Aspen came in “waves” and generally involved theories of bordellos and the like.
As in Glenwood Springs, people in Aspen occasionally mistake root cellars, outhouses and other common features of older properties as the start of an elaborate network of tunnels.
“Everybody likes a good story. It’s whether or not you can back up the story with facts. You can say that ‘legend has it’ and tell a story but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s historical truth,” Scott said. “Who doesn’t like a good story around a campfire?”