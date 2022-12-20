The Arts Campus at Willits announced last week that it will launch the new Tabl Supper Club series, a six-part celebration of local culinary arts, in January.
The series builds upon TACAW’s recent success over the summer with its in-house restaurant Tabl Cafe, which was a popular lunch spot and will return next spring, according to a press release from TACAW. The Supper Club series will feature six different three-course menus curated by Julia and Allen Domingos, the team behind Epicure Catering. Each menu will offer fresh selections and include Colorado ingredients prepared in TACAW’s all-electric, sustainably powered kitchen.
Following the success of the Tabl Cafe, there is quite a demand for culinary arts offerings at TACAW, Executive Director Ryan Honey said Monday.
“We’re really just trying to highlight the food — and use food as a tool to build community,” Honey said. “Along with some of the dinner and shows that are on the schedule, we added the Supper Club, which is really just a way to celebrate some good food.”
For the series, TACAW’s lobby will be transformed into a seating area which can hold 60 guests. In the past, TACAW has offered dinner and a show, which Honey said was popular, but the purpose of the Supper Club series will be to highlight the food and the talents of Epicure’s chefs.
The menus for each meal will be announced the week before the event. Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out fast, so Honey recommended securing reservations early. Tickets will cost $60 per dinner, or $55 for TACAW members. Passes to all six meals can be purchased for $300. Alcohol will be available for an additional charge.
“We can’t wait to dine with our community all winter long at these Tabl Supper Clubs,” Honey said in a prepared statement. “Culinary arts are a big part of what we’re doing here at TACAW, creating a variety of art experiences which are meaningful and accessible to all, so we invite our community to grab a seat at Tabl’s table and join us.”
Dinners will be held at 6 p.m. every other Wednesday all winter long beginning on Jan. 4 and lasting through March 15. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit tacaw.org/calendar/supperclub/.