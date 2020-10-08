Megan Tackett has been named editor-in-chief of the Aspen Daily News, the newspaper announced Tuesday. Tackett joined the Aspen Daily News staff in July 2019 as a courts and police reporter, and has covered all aspects of Roaring Fork Valley news. Most recently, she has been responsible for most of the newspaper’s COVID-19 coverage.
“We conducted an exhaustive national search for the editor-in-chief position and the energy, passion and competency Megan showed made it an easy decision,” said David Cook, owner and publisher of the Aspen Daily News. “We’ve worked tirelessly to put the Aspen Daily News in the best position possible in regard to COVID-19, and Megan is a key piece as we look toward the future.”
Prior to the Aspen Daily News, Tackett, 34, was a reporter for the Sopris Sun and part-time host for Carbondale’s KDNK public radio. She lives in Carbondale.
Under her leadership, the newspaper will continue to be an independent voice, further developing its multimedia offerings including podcasts and video, while steadfastly focusing on solid journalism.
“From a pandemic, to civil unrest and a pivotal election, this moment is historically significant and we need to be looking at our role in that at a local level,” she said.
Tackett said she looks forward to combining her journalism background with her business development experience in her new role.
“Journalism needed to have bigger-picture conversation even before COVID, and COVID put a magnifying glass on that,” she said, noting that the pandemic has challenged many of society’s industries and values.
“Because we are the valley’s independent media voice, we are scrappier and more nimble. We have an opportunity to ignite that startup energy. We get to ask, ‘What do we want to be in the community?’ while still benefiting from the ‘If you don’t want it printed, don’t let it happen’ brand recognition. It’s the best of both worlds.”
Tackett is from Dayton, Ohio. Like many people who end up in Aspen, her path involved a leap of faith. She graduated from Ohio University — where she studied journalism, political science and business — in 2008, right as the Great Recession hit. She was interviewing with a Washington, D.C., consulting firm, and went to her college career fair to meet the potential employer for an in-person interview, when she stumbled across the St. Regis Aspen’s recruiter who beckoned her with “a posterboard of the Maroon Bells, health insurance and a ski pass.”
“I decided to ride out the recession in Aspen as a ski bum,” she said.
Tackett spent the next three years in Aspen checking the boxes: barista, concierge and torn ACL.
She moved to Boulder for five years, where she became a certified college test preparation teacher for the Princeton Review while simultaneously launching a marketing agency. The mountains called her back and the Front Range traffic pushed her away; she returned to the valley in 2016. She continued to build her tutoring business in the valley, working with the Aspen School District and Colorado Rocky Mountain School, before returning to the journalism world.
She replaces Curtis Wackerle, who was the editor-in-chief from 2016 to 2020 and recently became editor-in-chief for Aspen Journalism, a nonprofit news organization.
Tackett oversees two staff reporters, a contributing editor and a handful of contributing reporters. Reporter Matt Bennett, who most recently worked for the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, starts at the Aspen Daily News on Monday.
Continuing community dialogue is something Tackett encourages, and she welcomes readers’ comments and suggestions. She can be reached at megan@aspendailynews.com