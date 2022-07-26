When local restaurateur Ryan Chadwick decided to bring his New York-based sushi concept Taikun to Aspen, the choice of who to call for the job of head chef was an easy one to make.
For just over a month now, Chef Yoshikazu “Kazu” Ebina has been serving up traditional omakase-style courses at Taikun Sushi Aspen, a seasonal pop-up which opened its doors in the Marble Bar on June 16 and will close in late August or early September. Taikun is just one notch in Ebina’s professional belt, and one where he gets to bring all of his favorite tools and techniques to the table.
“Omakase means it’s the ‘chef’s choice,’” he said. “I really wanted to run an omakase. It’s very different from a big restaurant. It’s more like you’re talking to the customer, you have to take the customer and you have to pay attention to everything.”
A Tokyo native, Ebina gained most of his sushi training in Florida and has lived and worked in Miami since 2003. He is no stranger to Colorado, however, having worked at the upscale sushi concept Sakaba in Beaver Creek from 2019-2021. After returning to Miami earlier this year and working as chef for a couple of popular sushi restaurants there, he decided that what he wanted was something smaller and more intimate, where he could interact with customers and not necessarily have to crank out hundreds of dishes a night.
“It was not what I want. It was just like a regular sushi restaurant — sushi and sashimi and nigiri,” he said. “A couple hundred people were coming every day. It’s not the quality, it’s just a quantity, so it’s not what I want.”
Ebina admitted that he was not necessarily eager to return to Colorado — the small-town character of Beaver Creek and the high altitude were a lot for him to adjust to — but the opportunity to work with other skilled Japanese chefs like Daisuke Nakazawa drew him to Aspen. Chadwick, who worked with Ebina in Miami earlier this year, added that there was no doubt in his mind that Ebina should be the man to run the show at Taikun Aspen.
“After working with Chef Kazu at the Four Seasons Brickell in Miami, I was certain that his style of sushi would be a huge hit in Aspen,” Chadwick said.
Ebina said that his style is unique because it is connected to Japanese traditions that other restaurants might not use, from the fresh Japanese fish to the haygrass smoking technique he uses to season that fish. It has become popular for sushi chefs to cover their rolls in lots of sauces, he noted, but he prefers to let the fish and rice mostly stand on their own.
“I want our guests to taste the fish because we’re getting the fish from Japan, fresh,” he said. “It’s not about something on the top, or something in the sauce, or something fancy. It’s all about the sushi restaurant in Japan. If you go to a sushi restaurant, there’s nothing on the top. You just taste the flavor of the fish.”
A sushi roll is 90% about the rice, he said, and the way it is seasoned and cooked. Ebina uses a mixture of red and white vinegar in his rice, which he said most other sushi restaurants don’t do. He’s particularly proud of Taikun’s signature roll — a trout nigiri — as well as the Spanish mackerel and three different soy sauces. He likes the opportunity to give everyone a variety of things to try throughout the 13-course menu.
There is a lot more to making sushi than just chopping fish and vegetables and cooking rice, and Ebina said that even after all these years as a chef, he still finds new things to learn.
“I’m just a regular sushi chef, or maybe a little bit better, but I’m still learning,” he said. “I used to learn from working under somebody, but now I’m always the head chef, so I have to learn by myself.”
Taikun Sushi will remain open through the summer season, and Chadwick said he hopes to close for the offseason and reopen in the winter. However, Ebina has not made a final decision on whether to stay for longer than one season, meaning that a new chef may bring in a whole new menu this winter.
Taikun Sushi is located at the Marble Bar in the Aspen Mountain Residences, and reservations are required, available via resy.com, for $150 per person.