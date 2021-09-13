This year’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen pushed all sorts of boundaries — most obviously was the first-ever September event, to accommodate COVID-19 safety precautions — but perhaps the less obvious but just as stark shift was the completely shattered glass ceiling along the Grand Tasting tent. The number of women leading and representing businesses in one of the industry’s most iconic presences did not go unnoticed.
Sometimes, it was a man-owned business, such as Saint Liberty Whiskey, that paid homage (literally in Saint Liberty’s case, with 5% of gross sales going toward empowering women) to the fairer sex. More often, though, it was women representing their own brands under the tent, and they were more than happy to pour a libation and offer a taste of what they’ve been up to in shaking things up.
For instance, there was the old-meets-new tequila duo Mariana Padilla and Alejandra Pelayo, the Jalisco, Mexico-based tequila artisans who bring their shared family histories (including that of the tequila maker behind Patrón) to the present with their Casa del Sol. Along the tequila representation was La Adelita, a brand dedicated to las soldaderas who fought in the Mexican Revolution. Today, the company has an all-woman advisory board that just aligned itself with Deborah Keane, the "Caviar Queen." Far from finally, there’s the likes of Benovia Winery and California Wines & Vineyards, both of which had executive-team women representing them at the Aspen event. Janie Woo, co-founder of the latter, who was on hand to serve rosé and pinot noir, also spearheaded a program that gave much-needed $500 payments to qualifying industry professionals.
In a truly break-out year for the already-iconic event, these brands added something extra special to the sauce that makes Food & Wine a success year after year, pandemic be damned.