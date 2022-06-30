Jennifer Johnson has worked for 10 years to pair a dream and a vision. As the executive director of Stages of Life Theatre Company, whose tagline is “a place to grow,” she grew the Carbondale-based children’s theater company from seed.
SoL’s beginnings, along with co-founder Logan Carter, were in response to a lack of affordable children’s theater in the valley, Johnson said.
“There were a couple of organizations, and it was really expensive to do a show — it was out of the reach of a lot of families. Logan and I both felt very strongly that it should be a nonprofit with scholarships available. We started tuition at half the price of other organizations.”
Growing up in a town of about 6,000 people in Michigan, Johnson “was a creative kid” — but it was sometimes a lonely experience.
I didn’t have a real creative community,” she reflected. “I just didn’t fit in, and I felt that in my town.”
As such, Johnson shared that in addition to economic need, she felt a profoundly personal reason for co-founding SoL.
“I wanted to create the children’s theater that I wish I had had as a child. I wanted to be a part of creating that safe space for the theater for creative kids, for gentle souls, because there’s something really special about a theater kid — and it can be difficult for them to find their place in the world.
“That’s why within the first year, the slogan of the company became ‘Your character offstage is more important than your character on stage,’” she continued. “Everything we were doing off stage was of utmost importance to us, and the finished product was never the most important thing.”
The operation’s headquarters has been in the Third Street Center, formerly an elementary school, in Carbondale. Now, it’s moving to the Thunder River Theatre space, a monumental development.
“For a theater kid, an actual theater is a church; it is a sacred space,” Johnson said. “It changes everything to be under lights that have lit dozens of other shows; you’re under the same lights.”
Missy Moore, Thunder River’s artistic director since May 2021, shares Johnson’s excitement about the two organizations’ coming together — as well as a similar experience as a teenager who loved theater. Moore, who grew up in Summit County, saw her high school’s drama program “get slashed and cut to nothing,” she said. Luckily, Breckenridge Backstage Theatre and Lake Dillon Theatre were “there to help support me and nurture what I wanted.”
Now, with the newly announced collaboration, she’s able to pay it forward.
“For the next generation of kiddos to be able to step into a black box [theater] and imagine what could be created in there, to me, the trajectory is just upwards,” she said. “I think TRTC has wanted, as an organization, to implement educational theater and the backbone of educational theater begins with children.”
When conversations began around the two production companies joining forces, Moore said, “My whole philosophy was: Why should we create something that is already in the community and works well? And Jennifer has great relationships with families. Why create another offering? That’s when I believe the landscape becomes too saturated.”
Moore explained that after Sean Jeffries became Thunder River’s executive director in October 2021, Johnson approached him about the partnership. Next month, in recognition of their 10th year, SoL will begin a fundraising campaign to support a new Spanish-language program for kids that starts with a summer camp.
“Sean and I both think that’s of vital importance to our community,” Johnson said. “We hope by spearheading more Spanish-language programming, we will have more engagement with our entire community.”
Opening night on a new day
SoL’s first production since the partnership was announced Saturday, will be “Little Shop of Horrors.” Some remember it as the 1960 horror-comedy film directed by Roger Corman, known for his highly successful, low-budget films. In 1982, the off-Broadway musical became so popular it was made into the 1986 comedy-musical film that starred Rick Moranis and Steve Martin.
SoL’s adaptation “is like a demented, Sesame Street version of the show,” Johnson laughed. “It’s a whole different spin on the show, and it’s really, really funny and then really dark at the same time.”
Johnson has seen many productions of “Little Shop” and wanted to switch up the typical casting, “so we’ve tweaked every character in the show to be their own.”
The leads, Garrett Greene as Seymour and Thea Hecht as Audrey, are both recent high school graduates, and “the whole cast and crew have been extraordinary to work with,” she added.
Johnson stressed that it takes many hands to bring a theater production to the stage, and, over the years, she has surrounded herself with talented teammates. She said “Little Shop’s” choreographer Luke Ryan “is unbelievable to work with and super positive and extraordinary.” Music director Kyle Jones “has been such a gift.” And Johnson praised Ginny Bultman, SoL’s costume designer for eight years, for “what she’s done with the show” as “pretty extraordinary.”
“I’m open to so many ideas; let’s just start talking about it. The biggest thing that Sean and I have learned this year is, let’s take the leap and see where it takes us. Let’s say yes, and see what happens. At the end of the day, it’s not written in stone, so we can figure it out together because that’s what theater is about,” Moore said.
Jeffries, who took the helm as executive director in October 2021, is thrilled about the collaboration.
“Honestly, It feels pretty frickin’ amazing because my first summer here, about six years ago, SoL did ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie.’ Seeing the power of those kids taking ownership of those roles was magnificent. To see what these young adults and kiddos are doing is so powerful because it is literally looking in a mirror into my past and then a crystal ball into the future — it’s a magical, wonderful experience,” he said.
Dani Taylor is about two months into her role as managing director for both Thunder River and SoL for about two months.
“With the collaboration happening, it was a good time to bring somebody in, within both companies, to help shepherd that collaboration along,” she said.
The spirited youthful voices in the theater, with “Little Shop” rehearsals taking place at Thunder River Theatre, is a blissful noise that Jeffries drinks in. He said, “There are kids laughing in the hallways, and a lot of movement — you know, that fidgety fun energy of not knowing quite what’s next. The excitement of being able to celebrate the unknown and in which direction we’re going to go.”
SoL’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” opens at 7:30 tonight at Thunder River Theatre in Carbondale. Additional performances are July 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://soltheatrecompany.org/