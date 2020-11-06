While for many, the lack of accessible and reliable COVID-19 tests in Pitkin County has been a frustration all year, it may be that such tests are finally in hand when they are needed the most.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health, by next week, Colorado could see its highest infection rate of the pandemic, leading to unmanageable hospitalizations by the end of the holiday season.
“If the epidemic curve is not bent, Colorado could surpass intensive-care-unit capacity in January,” CDPHE announced on its website. “Approximately 1 in 219 Coloradans are currently infectious … this implies that the probability of encountering an infected person in the population is higher than it was at any point this summer.”
The rise in cases has led the state and the county to restrict personal gatherings to no more than two households. The county has limited the size of those gatherings to five or fewer people.
But, just in time, Pitkin County Public Health announced yesterday that the state is helping out with distribution of test kits from Curative, a California-based company that is processing 1 million tests per week nationwide.
A press release from the county Thursday said the state was clinging tight to its share of the tests but recently reversed course and is trying to distribute the tests widely before the end of the year.
The state originally allocated 1,000 Curative tests to Pitkin County to provide barrier-free testing to underserved and vulnerable populations, according to the release.
“CDPHE is now sharing a surplus of these Curative tests, allowing them to be used for broad-based community testing,” the release says.
The county has now received 2,000 tests, with the hope of obtaining 8,000. The press release did not mention where the public can go to receive a test or what the method for determining which members of the public may use the service, though the intention is that one either be presenting mild symptoms or, if asymptomatic, have been in a congregate setting or had a known exposure to take the test. In a departure from existing policy, a physician’s referral will not be necessary but an appointment will be.
The Curative tests were put into use in the community this week when about 200 Aspen School District teachers were tested Tuesday. Today, the district expects to text between 1,000 and 1,500 more students and staff. The tests are self-administered swab tests. It takes about 20 seconds to obtain a saliva sample and under 48 hours for results to be texted back to individuals, Superintendent David Baugh told the Aspen Daily News Saturday.
Pitkin County Board of Public Health member Dr. Jeannie Seybold, who also sits on the Aspen Education Foundation board, has helped implement the testing strategy with the district. She said of the teachers tested, one result came back positive.
“I’m not surprised that we got one person, testing 200,” Seybold said, pointing out that it is in line with the state’s incident rate. “If you are asymptomatic and young, you can still have it.”
Seybold said the education community has been grateful for the acquisition of the test kits and implementation of the broad-based testing strategy.
“I think it’s been long overdue because free testing has been available in a lot of other states and communities, and we keep hearing about it. We are kind of late to the table,” she said.
The tests are RNA-based and have a very low false positive rate, though they have about a 10% false negative rate. The county stressed that as tests are brought into the community, they need to be used within the greater public health order guidelines in order to assist in maintaining the “box-it-in” virus containment strategy.
“Testing is only effective when everyone fully participates in all of the corners of the box, including contact tracing and isolation and quarantine orders,” said Suzuho Shimaski, Pitkin County Public Health Deputy Director. “If you test positive, you must isolate for 10 days, and all contacts are required to quarantine for 14 days.”
Those who test negative must still adhere to face-covering requirements and group-gathering restrictions.
More information is expected next week from the city of Aspen about the 2,900 Curative tests that CHPHE has indicated it will distribute for free community testing. City Manager Sara Ott said that as they wait for the state, her team is working out details to ensure that staff and public safety are maintained during the testing process.
“We want to make sure that when we provide information to the community, it’s extremely clear how to access [tests] because we know a lot of people want them,” Ott said.
Once the systems are in place, locals, part-time residents and visitors should have access to the program.
“The city is aggressively pursuing communitywide testing, and are working with our partners to get that to Aspen ahead of the winter ski season,” she said.
In addition to awaiting thousands of Curative tests to be used for community testing, Aspen Valley Hospital opened a testing site in Basalt. And beginning this week, COVID-19 tests are available at Carl’s Pharmacy for $99.
“Working with our local government and health officials, Clark’s Market is excited to be the first local business to offer asymptomatic COVID-19 testing to the community without needing a doctor’s referral,” said Tom Clark, president of Clark’s Market, through the county press release.
According to the state’s “coronadial” now also utilized by the county, Pitkin County is sitting right in the middle of the safety scale when it comes to the viral spread within the community. As of Nov. 1, the positivity rate of those tested over the last two weeks is 6.86%, per the county’s website.
Contact tracers have determined a correlation between positive cases and the spread of COVID-19 through private house parties.
“People have COVID fatigue. They don’t want to stop socializing,” Seybold said.
She said she is looking forward to the rollout of widespread testing in the community going into the winter holiday season.
“If we keep doing this, all the ICUs are going to be full in Colorado in December. So we have to start finding the people and stopping the spread,” Seybold said. “I am glad that we are doing this.”