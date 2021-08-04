Garfield County’s three Republican commissioners didn’t offer much of a response to two citizens who lambasted their oil-and-gas related spending habits on Monday.
Last week, Colorado Rural Voters, a self-proclaimed “non-partisan political organization,” unveiled its latest undertaking — the Garfield County Taxpayer Accountability Project.
The project’s website launched last week and documents approximately $1.8 million, which the group says it paid for high-dollar consultants and attorneys simply to fight forthcoming oil-and-gas regulations.
“As much as you three gentlemen wish — writing checks and lobbying for the international and richest oil and gas industry is not going to raise the price of natural gas at the Henry Hub,” Leslie Robinson said during Monday’s BOCC meeting.
Located in Erath, Louisiana, the Henry Hub serves as a major connection point for numerous natural gas pipelines across the United States. Large producers of natural gas, like Garfield County, often base their prices on transportation costs to, and transmission capacities available at, the Henry Hub.
Robinson said she was concerned about the fact that commissioners had $16 million sitting in their oil and gas mitigation fund.
“That money should be distributed now to help local businesses, employees, communities and special districts with the downturn of the oil and gas industry in the worldwide marketplace,” she said.
A Grand Valley Citizens Alliance member and former Garfield County Commissioner candidate, Robinson has not shied away from criticizing the commissioners’ spending habits, in particular those related to the oil and gas industry. A nonprofit organization, the Grand Valley Citizens Alliance has attempted to raise awareness around the environmental impacts of fracking and drilling in Garfield County.
Following Robinson, former Carbondale Town Trustee Allyn Harvey also implored commissioners to diversify Garfield County’s economy and to transition away from its reliance on fossil fuels.
“I think oil and gas is on its way out,” Harvey said.
The Garfield County Taxpayer Accountability Project’s website, which Robinson and Harvey helped launch, noted the county paid GroundFloor Media more than $85,000 for “social media, press and other communications in order to create an illusion that Garfield County was acting on behalf of residents and not industry corporate interests.”
The project’s website, garfieldcountytaxpayeraccountabilityproject.org, also lambasted commissioners for paying firms like Adamantine Energy and Insight Energy Law over $140,000 for consulting services.
“Two million dollars could feed a lot of people … instead of, you know, feeding fatcats down in Denver,” Harvey said.
Matt Lepore, who previously served as director of the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission, worked at Adamantine Energy and later Insight Energy Law. The Garfield County Taxpayer Accountability Project has maintained that Lepore was hired to push back against new oil and gas regulations, like those set forth in Senate Bill 19-181. However, commissioners have said spending well over a million dollars was necessary to protect the revenues generated from natural gas locally.
“We just don’t like to raise taxes,” Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said in response to Robinson’s and Harvey’s comments.
The board also contended that its contributions to clean energy were frequently overlooked, including on the taxpayer accountability website.
“The one thing you’ve missed is the seven million dollars we’ve spent in the last 10 years on clean energy,” Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky said during Monday’s BOCC meeting. “We work with an all of [the] above philosophy on energy, which includes oil and gas but clean energy as well … That piece gets completely left out because it’s an anti oil and gas group ... that did this website.”