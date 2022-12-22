Though about 9,500 acres of the Pitkin County backcountry have been sterilized from development due to the transfer of development rights over the last 25 years, the program still gives at least one county commissioner nightmares.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman said Wednesday that he hopes an appointed citizens’ committee, formally called the Community Growth Advisory Committee, takes a close look at whether the program allowing the transferable development right, or TDR, is still operating as effectively as envisioned when it was created in 1997.
The problem, as he sees it, is there are clearly marked “sending areas” where TDRs can be generated and where development is extinguished, but the receiving areas where the TDRs can be used aren’t as clearly defined. Therefore, while eliminating development in one place is good, it could be used to increase development in another place that isn’t necessarily so good, according to Poschman.
In addition, he said he is concerned about the use of TDRs to enlarge the square footage of houses that can be built in receiving areas. His comments were made during an update of the TDR program near the end of Wednesday’s Board of County Commimssioners’ regular meeting.
“We’re creating opportunities to build houses bigger when our ambitions have been to build houses smaller,” Poschman said. “They represent the kind of growth we’re trying to reduce in terms of house size. I worry about that sort of thing.”
Pitkin County officials became concerned in the mid-1990s that the type of development that was sweeping easily accessible lands would soon ooze into the backcountry. They created Rural and Remote Zoning, which limits development in areas above 9,000 feet in elevation and away from roads that are plowed in the winter. Rural and Remote Zoning meant landowners could build a 1,000-square-foot cabin or sell transferable development rights, but not both. The number of TDRs created depends on the size of the property.
The county also designated places such as Red Mountain, Starwood and the rest of the Urban Growth Boundary as “receiving areas” where TDRs could be used to increase house sizes or create a new development right. Each TDR purchased typically adds 2,500 square feet of floor area.
A report released by the county’s community development department this week said 410 TDRs have been created since the program was started. About 70% of them were generated on lands zoned Rural and Remote. The rest were approved by commissioners in cases such as when a landowner voluntarily designated a structure historic or when a building site was deemed constrained for some reason.
Of the 410 TDRs that have been created, 281 have been used and they are no longer in circulation. That leaves 129 potentially on the market. Meanwhile, approvals have been granted to use 210 TDRs on receiver sites.
“There is a greater demand than supply at this time,” the county report said.
Community Development Director Suzanne Wolff said the price that TDRs sell for is encouraging people to sell them rather than build a 1,000-square-foot cabin on their land. The TDR price hit a record $2.1 million in two separate transactions in 2022, Wolff said. Sales prices ranged from $950,000 to $2.1 million this year, up from $375,000 to $1.8 million just one year ago, according to her research.
County officials are uncertain how many more TDRs can be generated on Rural and Remote lands. Poschman is concerned it is too many. He said that he envisions TDRs as a fleet of UFOs “getting ready to land at any moment.”
“It’s like an invasion, right?” he said. “You’ve got potentially 210 landing sites out there. I think of a TDR as a large flying saucer, an invasion actually hovering over the town and we don’t know where they’re going to come down and they’re going to deposit a 2,500-square-foot bomb on us.”
One solution might be getting more precise on where TDRs can be used, Poschman said. He suggested that commissioners take up the issue when they have a retreat outlining their work goals for 2023. Commissioner Patti Clapper said she felt it would be better for the board to take up the issue after receiving a recommendation about the TDR program from the Community Growth Advisory Committee.