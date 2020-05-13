Even among the strange new norms ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic, a cellular and internet outage Tuesday afternoon made it nearly impossible to conduct “business as usual” for Pitkin County staff and commissioners.
Many local phone and web services associated with Verizon and Comcast went out at around 12:40 p.m. Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock said once service resumed just before 4:30 p.m., commissioners agreed to roll the day’s work session agenda into Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
“We’ve got a lot of items on the agenda,” he said, adding that he expects the meeting to require at least 90 minutes of discourse.
Among the items being considered?
“We’ll probably release the leash law at Smuggler tomorrow,” he said, adding that another discussion point may involve limited bus service to the Maroon Bells.
“It’s looking like that won’t be until June 8,” he said.
And, of course, the bulk of Tuesday’s work session had been dedicated to weighing the risks and benefits of the Board of Health’s recent directive to pursue a variance from the state that would allow the county to open restaurants — in a limited, 30% capacity — earlier than the state public health order, which expires May 27.
Mayor Torre, who during the Board of Health meeting last Thursday first proposed following Mesa County’s lead in seeking the exemption, said Tuesday he was not able to tune into the virtual BOCC meeting due to the outage, but he trusted Peacock and the commissioners to do their due diligence in any conversation that may or may not have taken place.
“I know a lot of people are feeling a little trepidation about any movement toward opening,” he said. “For me, as I keep saying, ‘It’s just a variance request.’ We can delay it; we can not do it. It’s just the first step of getting a request for the variance.”
That first step is actually more of a waltz in that it actually requires three beats: in addition to getting the approval of the Board of Health, Torre explained during that board’s meeting Thursday, the county would also have to get the go-ahead from both the county commissioners and the Aspen Valley Hospital board.
While the county commissioners had to delay that dialogue until today, the AVH directors met Monday and discussed the matter for more than an hour.
An overview of the history and the current data available from the hospital’s reporting included some concessions from board members. While the science, everyone agreed, suggested a full four weeks — or two known lifecycles of the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 — before moving between upgraded economic reopening stages, there were other factors to consider in the overall health and sustainability of the community.
“The Board of Health’s discussion the other day … about opening restaurants sooner than what this plan provides for, which is at the earliest the 27th,” AVH CEO Dave Ressler started during Monday’s meeting, “it is not in keeping with the plan, and it does not allow for the amount of time that the physicians feel is appropriate based on the science and the lifecycle of the virus.”
Still, board member Dr. David Eisenstat emphasized, policy recommendations are not within the scope of the hospital’s governing body, although the medical advisory team has worked closely with county officials as professional consultant throughout the incident response.
“I want to be very clear here that our role is as a provider of information. We’re not here tonight — or frankly, any other night — to endorse a particular policy decision,” he said. “That’s the purview of the governmental entities. We’re here to provide information of science and the hospital’s capacity, and I think that's been done very well. We are not specifically commenting on any proposed alteration of the existing policies.”
Ressler echoed that sentiment, as did most everyone else Monday.
“It’s really not within our purview to comment on the economic and other conditions within the community that prompted the Board of Health to move that up. They weigh the community’s overall best interest, including the socioeconomic factors,” he said. “That’s up to others. We have weighed in that we support the plan as it currently exists.”