Two teens arrested in April in Snowmass Village on a separate matter now formally face felony charges related to a series of vehicular thefts in Aspen that month.
Nineteen-year-olds Perry Vresilovic — whose case is in Judge Anne Norrdin’s court in Garfield County — and Caleb Rucker, who was advised by Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin on Thursday, each face a string of felony and misdemeanor charges connected with the April incident in which three SUVs were stolen and at least six unlocked vehicles were entered and searched for valuables.
The vehicles were said to have been stolen from Ute Avenue and also the West End neighborhood, near the intersection of South Second and West Hallam streets, in mid-April.
Rucker, a Pitkin County Jail detainee being held under a $21,000 bond, faces nine felony charges, including two counts of first-degree vehicular aggravated motor vehicle theft, one count of second-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, one count of identity theft, four counts of criminal trespassing and one count of criminal mischief. Additionally, Rucker’s updated charges include seven counts of misdemeanor theft.
According to an Aspen Police Department arrest affidavit regarding Rucker’s case, the teen had been arrested for vehicular theft in the past, in Larimer County. He was sent to a halfway house, from which he “ran away,” the affidavit explains.
Rucker met Vresilovic about two years ago in a rehabilitation center and came to Aspen to stay with Vresilovic while he “figured out his plans,” the affidavit says.
After being arrested in mid-April for allegedly breaking into the Snowmass Club Commons — which Rucker admitted to and said it had been a “prank,” the affidavit explains — Rucker told police that he drove the stolen Porsche Cayenne the previous day.
“He went to get coffee and do a ‘couple laps,’” the affidavit says. “He did not know who owned it.”
A 12-second Instagram video that Rucker posted of himself on April 14 driving the vehicle near Brush Creek Road would confirm that account — the Instagram video is among other video or image evidence that supported the arrest warrant. Rucker was already being held in the Pitkin County Jail following his arrest on April 16 in connection with the Snowmass Club Commons burglary; he now faces the new, more serious charges.
Including repairs and replaced key fobs, the estimated monetary total of what was stolen was between $112,000 and $134,000. All three stolen vehicles were recovered, the affidavit notes.
Rucker is next due in Pitkin County District Court on June 21.