Just because the COVID-19 outbreak has led to restrictive public health orders and mandated social distancing doesn’t mean people needing to consult with their health care providers can’t access them, at least those under Aspen Valley Hospital’s organizational umbrella.
On March 30, after local and statewide stay-at-home orders suspended elective surgeries and required in-short-supply personal protective equipment for in-person medical visits, AVH rolled out its telehealth program. That platform created a patient portal that allows virtual appointments with Aspen Valley Primary Care, OrthoAspen, Cardiology, Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology, and physicians are able to follow up with their patients via messages on its HIPAA-compliant online system.
HIPAA, short for the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, refers to the regulations in the healthcare industry that protect patients’ privacy and security. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, however, the federal government has eased some of those requirements for practitioners wanting to utilize virtual platforms to see their patients, AVH general counsel Elaine Gerson explained.
“The federal government has lifted some of the heavy restrictions on technology,” she said. “You need to be HIPAA secured, but the office for civil rights that governs HIPAA has lightened that load, [saying] ‘we are going to allow people to use maybe non-HIPAA secure platforms because our goal is to get patients seen.’ That is a huge benefit as well.”
It’s a flexibility that allows private practices throughout the Roaring Fork Valley to also implement some sort of telehealth services, she continued.
“The other primary care practices have … implemented their own telehealth. Every one of those providers has the ability to see a patient virtually,” she said. “Please don’t think you’re floating out there all alone. They’re happy to be there.”
Aspen Valley Primary Care physician Karen Locke has already seen the benefits of the AVH telehealth infrastructure, for both herself as a practitioner and her patients.
“At the beginning, we really weren’t sure how that was going to work,” she said. “I will say that the place we have found it most helpful is to keep patients at home who need their general followups, or they have an acute problem, but it’s not respiratory or COVID related.”
‘Just a phone call away’
A lot can be accomplished through cameras on cellphones, which can be held close to the body at varying angles, or by coaching from medical professionals on a video conference.
“I have been seeing a lot of rashes. When someone has a skin lesion or a rash, that works really well to be able to see that. I’ve had people hold their phones up to look at their throats. I’ve had parents feel their kids’ bellies,” Locke said, adding that the platform has also proven ideal for mental health appointments. “And looking at that is critical because you have to see where they're touching and feeling, and seeing the patients’ reactions.”
For people who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms that need more management than simply staying at home but not severe enough to require hospitalization, AVH has set up an alternative respiratory evaluation tent where patients can be seen in person without incurring a bill from the emergency department. But for those who have concerns about their health that don’t fall into that arena, medical care is just a phone call away.
Lucinda Westerlind did just that when she feared a rash that seemed to appear “overnight” might have been shingles.
“I woke up one morning and I had this suspicious rash under one of my arms,” she said. “I had heard they were starting to crack down [on in-person appointments because of COVID-19], so I called and asked. It was very simple. She explained how to get on the portal, and she set up the appointment. We were both on camera, and I just used my phone and I showed her the rash and was able to move my phone at different angles so she could get a good look.”
Fortunately, shingles was not the diagnosis and the rash subsequently self resolved. Thanks to the telemedicine she received from Locke, though, Westerlind benefitted from the peace of mind of seeing her trusted primary care physician.
“We determined it was most likely not shingles, and she gave me some parameters — some things to watch for, that sort of thing — and told me to call her back if there was a problem. After that, she called me a few days later to check to see how I was doing,” Westerlind said. “It was a great way to talk to her and for her to actually see it without exposing either her or I to any risk of COVID-19.”
When asked if the Rifle resident would use the telehealth system for future medical needs, Westerlind responded affirmatively.
“I would, definitely,” she said. “It felt secure, and I have a good relationship with Karen, so I feel like I could adequately explain what’s going on and let her see what’s going on and make good decisions from there.”
And since AVH’s telehealth platform is HIPAA compliant, she’ll likely have the opportunity to do so, even after some return to societal normalcy once the COVID-19 threat is better contained, Locke noted.
“As long as it’s something that’s reimbursed, I think that will be something that we will incorporate a little bit more than we would before,” she said of telehealth, noting that there are still many unanswered questions from private insurance companies about if and how telemedicine will be covered.
Telemedicine refers to the actual visit, she clarified, while telehealth explains the larger technical mechanics of the system as a whole.
One arena in which telemedicine consultations may become particularly useful is in managing patients having undergone elective surgeries, though it’s too soon to tell for sure, AVH Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Slaughter said in an email Wednesday.
“We are not quite ready to talk about elective surgeries just yet. In fact, this telemedicine capability was set up in a time when we haven’t been performing any elective surgeries at Aspen Valley Hospital,” she said. “Just by the very nature of the technology and its ease of use, we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have for our elective surgery patients when we are able to resume those surgeries.”
The statewide public health order will allow elective surgeries to resume Monday, Gov. Jared Polis has said. Pitkin County officials have not yet commented on whether AVH will be following suit — though they are expected to make their local recommendations by the end of the week.