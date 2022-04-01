Former Texan and now self-proclaimed Aspenite Jaycie Jane Rayray reported a recent encounter she had at Asspen Za Shop — where she was denied a beer by the bartender after showing him her Texas ID.
The rejection of an alcoholic beverage was not due to Rayray being under the drinking age, using a false method of identification nor was it an instance of the woman getting cut off because of high intoxication levels. Rather, Rayray said she was rejected by the local bartender solely because he saw that she was from the state of Texas.
“I was with some pals and we were starvin’ after a day of skiin’ as long as a country mile, and I was just cravin’ a nice-cold brewer,” Rayray recounts. “The fella seemed pretty nice at first, and he asked to see my ID, so I pulled it out. Then, Dad Gum it! He got this look on his face like death warmed over.”
The 26-year-old Texan expat moved to Asspen a little over a year ago and currently works at “The Lone Ranger,” a luxury hat design and branding store where Rayray said she enjoys drinking margaritas with famous country stars and selling them $6,000 hats.
The young woman explained how since she is, by this point, “an official Asspen local,” and with Za Shop being one of the last standing spots for the locals to gather in town — for another week or so, Marc Punt confirmed — the moment “brought on embarrassment bigger’n Dallas.”
“I was fixin’ to ask the bartender what was wrong, but before I could, he looked me dead in the eye and said, ‘I can’t serve you here,’” Rayray recalls. “And when I asked the young man why not, he told me it was because I was from Texas. So, I might’ve pitched a hissy fit.”
Rod, the Za Shop bartender who refused to serve Rayray, as well as disclose his last name, described the encounter as “wickedly awkward,” fully admitting to his action and the reasoning behind it.
“Dude, when that Texan lady started crying … I dunno, I needed a joint,” Rod said. “But, it’s my personal policy, bruh, we gotta keep Asspen weird, and the Texas people, and the Florida people … and I guess New York City folks, probably California, too — yeah, Californians, too — they all ruin it for us.”
According to a local bystander who happened to be in Za Shop that afternoon, the situation between Rod and Miss Rayray was not the first controversial encounter to commence inside of a last-leg local spot and “no one was really paying attention.”
“I’m not too upset about it no more, cuz in the end, I kindly put that all-hat, no-cattle bartender in his place,” Rayray said. “I told em, ‘bless your heart,’ with a smile on my face, and as I left that little shop, you wanna know what I was thinkin’? I was thinkin’ come hell or high water, this young fella will pay the day I become a real estate agent — or, no, a landlord! You can hang your hat on that.”
Meanwhile, in the days following the altercation, stickers started popping up around town saying, “Rod’s a god.”