Update: 5:45 p.m.
After establishing a testing site at the Aspen Volunteer Fire Department’s Aspen Village location Thursday afternoon, at which incident command anticipated an additional 20 to 30 people would be tested just that day, Pitkin County Public Health released a statement on its website with little fanfare that all local screening and testing had been discontinued.
“All local screening and testing for COVID-19 has been discontinued at this time,” according to the website. "For general information about how to take care of yourself and help prevent the spread of this virus in our community, please call the Pitkin County Coronavirus Hotline at (970) 429-6186, staffed seven days a week 8 am to 8 pm.”
Several calls to the Pitkin County Incident Management Team were not immediately returned in the hour after the announcement.
At about 5:20 p.m., the Pitkin County Public Health Facebook page published a clarification message saying the department was "reevaluating" its local screening and testing strategy.
"We are reevaluating our strategy for broad-based community testing. Our goal is to ensure that our high-risk populations are being screened as needed to ensure we can prevent mortality and maintain a strong first responder infrastructure so they can continue to serve our community," the post reads.
• • •
In the wake of Pitkin County’s 10th confirmed presumptive COVID-19 case, state and local officials on Thursday announced that mitigation efforts will be shifting from case-specific epidemiological investigations to community response endeavors focused on social distancing
The city of Aspen on Thursday afternoon declared a state of local disaster emergency, effective immediately, as a “proactive measure to slow the potential spread, impacts and damage of COVID-19,” according to a city press release.
City-owned entities that will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Thursday include the Wheeler Opera House, the Aspen Recreation Center, Red Brick Center for the Arts, Aspen Ice Garden and golf simulator, all until at least March 31 but could be extended, per the release.
Non-mandatory advisory board and commission meetings, as well as classes at the ARC, Red Brick Center for the Arts and Red Brick Gym are all suspended until April 15. Additionally, the city will not offer any new special event permissions until at least that time.
5Point Film Fest, too, announced that it will be postponing its 2020 Carbondale Adventure Film Fest, initially scheduled for April 22-26, to October 14-18. Carbondale Arts’ ‘Green is the New Black’ annual fashion show, set to open Friday, has also been delayed until Nov. 12-14.
While Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment executive director Jill Ryan said during a media advisory Thursday afternoon that response to the spread of COVID-19 will be shifting toward social distancing, specifics on what that will entail are pending, she said. It appears the City of Aspen and other regional organizations are already anticipating those measures.
“I think we’re going to really quickly get to a place with this illness that we won’t be doing the epidemiological investigations; it will be on continued prevention measures,” said Jill Ryan, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment executive director. “We’re going to be moving more into social distancing and less into doing the contact tracing. When we just have a few cases, it was a good way to try to reduce the spread of disease, but it will at some point, probably in the near future, outweigh our ability to keep up with it.”
In response to the presumptive confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus making worldwide headlines and sending markets into a tailspin, the IMT established the local hotline for those concerned they may be showing symptoms.
The line, manned from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, was established to answer concerns from the public and to allow callers to be screened to determine whether or not they should be tested for the disease. During a 1 p.m. media advisory call, it was reiterated several times by IMT officials that testing was only available to those who had been prescreened via the hotline, but that was before the Public Health department’s website announcement that testing had been discontinued.
While CDPHE has “loosened up the guidelines” for who can be tested, Ryan said earlier in the afternoon, it’s important that people acknowledge that with increased testing capacities come increased wait times for results. Still, she noted, anyone who tests positive will then go under a mandatory 14-day isolation, so if someone is awaiting test results, it’s best to self-quarantine until those results are returned.
In line with that advice, the Pitkin County Public Health Facebook post, to which IMT public information officer Jenny Cutright directed for the most up-to-date information, recommends anyone with flu-like symptoms to stay home.
"Those who exhibit flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) are encouraged to stay home until symptoms subside so others are not exposed," it states. "If people need to see their primary care physician, please call first and get instructions from their provider so health care facilities and providers are able to take the necessary safety precautions to prevent the spread of illness. As always, if someone is having difficulty breathing, call 9-1-1 for help."