Aspen Valley Land Trust is saying thanks a million to Great Outdoors Colorado for help purchasing the Colorado Outward Bound School basecamp in Marble.
Great Outdoors Colorado, also known as GOCO, awarded a $1 million grant from its land acquisition program to help with the purchase. The purchase is scheduled to close on Oct. 3. AVLT said it is working with several additional funding partners and community supporters to reach a $3.2 million goal.
GOCO’s funding will be directed toward the acquisition of the land and natural assets associated with the property. Other funds will cover the remaining purchase price, restoration needs and organizational capacity to support the project, according to AVLT.
The Colorado Outward Bound School was founded in 1962. The 42-acre property represents the first Outward Bound campus in the United States and a legacy of outdoor education. The purchase will protect the site and help AVLT and regional partners expand equitable outdoor access to youth and surrounding communities. The basecamp includes bunk cabins, a dining hall and several other structures that will help organizations reduce barriers to youth spending time outdoors.
“This is an incredible opportunity to protect this region’s history, wildlife and future of outdoor education and relationship to conservation,” AVLT Executive Director Suzanne Stephens said in a statement. “We are incredibly grateful to GOCO for making this project a possibility and to our community for supporting visionary projects like the acquisition of this campus.”
AVLT has received $1.9 million in funds and pledges. To learn more about the project and donate, visit avlt.org/save-outdoor-ed.