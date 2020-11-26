The turkey is ready to go, the pies have been baked and the snow arrived on time for the ski season openings. There are always many things to be thankful for on this special family holiday, but even more so on Thanksgiving 2020. We have all lived through the hardships and breathed through masks this year, and many have suffered loss of some kind.
But our readers and visitors to town still have many things to be thankful for, and they shared a few of them with us.
William John, Snowmass
Q: Did you change your plans this year because of the virus?
A: No, I usually work Thanksgiving.
Q: Will you ride or ski this weekend?
A: I’ll ski in Snowmass.
Q: What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?
A: I’m thankful for my family being healthy and for me being healthy. My niece’s father had COVID, and he’s not doing that great. It’s kind of scary. I’m thankful for my happiness and where I live. I’ve been here about 10 winters, and it’s beautiful here.
Q: Favorite Thanksgiving food?
A: My favorite is deep-fried turkey. My brother lives in Idaho, and he does a turkey that way. But I’m here, so I won’t get any of that this year.
Monet Manning, Snowmass
Q: Did you change your plans this year because of the virus?
A: No, we were planning on being here.
Q: Will you ride or ski this weekend?
A: I’m hoping I can ski.
Q: What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?
A: I’m thankful for my family and for my friends and for everyone being healthy that’s close to me.
Q: Favorite Thanksgiving food?
A: I like mashed potatoes the best.
Rob Bourquin, Nashville, Tennessee
Q: Did you change your plans this year because of the virus?
A: No, I traveled here from Nashville; my girlfriend lives here. Did I have any problems traveling? Not yet.
Q: Will you ride or ski this weekend?
A: Ski.
Q: What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?
A: I’m thankful that we actually get to do something. The mountain is open, it’s beautiful weather and our small family gathering is going to be all together.
Q: Favorite Thanksgiving food?
A: My favorite part is the prep for the meal. That’s the fun part. I’m cooking, and I’m going to get some last-minute stuff right now.
Samuel Arbarabo, Basalt
Q: Did you change your plans this year because of the virus?
A: No.
Q: Will you ride or ski this weekend?
A: Not right now because the owner is out of town, and I have to stay with the business.
Q: What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?
A: We are trying to survive, you know? Everybody I know is the same. We are a local business, and it’s hard right now. I got COVID, but I only had it for two days, so thank you God. We’re thankful for the food and for staying here in America. We are happy here in this country.
Q: Favorite Thanksgiving food?
A: We make turkey with the family.
Gerhard Mayritsch, Aspen
Q: Did you change your plans this year because of the virus?
A: No, I’ve lived here in Aspen since 1964. I owned the Wienerstube restaurant for 35 years.
Q: Will you ride or ski this weekend?
A: I bought myself a ski pass, so I’m going to go skiing. I’ve been skiing since I was 3, so that’s 75 years now.
Q: What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?
A: I’m thankful for all our health and for all the beauty around us. We have snow — what more do you want?
Q: Favorite Thanksgiving food?
A: My kids are not coming because of COVID-19, so I’m making a chicken.
Kelly Lyons, Carbondale
Q: Did you change your plans this year because of the virus?
A: I don’t normally travel [on] Thanksgiving.
Q: Will you ride or ski this weekend?
A: Nope, I’ll be working.
Q: What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?
A: I’m thankful for my health and my family’s health and not being infected.
Q: Favorite Thanksgiving food?
A: I’m cooking a mini turkey dinner. My favorite is a sweet potato soufflé that I make.
Rick Crandall, Aspen
Q: Did you change your plans this year because of the virus?
A: No.
Q: Will you ride or ski this weekend?
A: Yes, absolutely. I’ll be skiing on Aspen Mountain.
Q: What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?
A: I’m most thankful that I don’t have the virus, that the mountain is open and we’re going to be able to ski this winter. I live in Aspen because all through this period, I’ve been able to hike. I’m a mountain climber, so being able to hike up the local mountains has been wonderful and different from what I hear from my friends in the city.
Q: Favorite Thanksgiving food?
A: My favorite part is the accompanying wine. But this year someone else is picking the wine, and I’m bringing two pies.
Tricia McIntyre, Aspen
Q: Did you change your plans this year because of the virus?
A: No. We have some people traveling from LA, but they haven’t had any problems.
Q: Will you ride or ski this weekend?
A: I’m going to be skiing in Snowmass.
Q: What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?
A: I’m thankful that the snow came on time for people coming here, and always my family.
Q: Favorite Thanksgiving food?
A: Sweet potatoes with marshmallows; it wouldn’t be the same without them.
Ricardo Giron, New York, New York
Q: Did you change your plans this year because of the virus?
A: No, we traveled in the early hours, and it was pretty seamless. I did have some concerns about traveling, but I’ve been pretty good about social distancing, wearing a mask. So that kind of eased my reservations.
Q: Will you ride or ski this weekend?
A: Our plan is to do a little skiing on Aspen Mountain.
Q: What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?
A: I’m thankful for spending time with family and my job. Even with the pandemic, I was able to work from home, and a lot of people weren’t that lucky.
Q: Favorite Thanksgiving food?
A: Definitely sweet potato casserole.
Natasha Slayton, Aspen
Q: Did you change your plans this year because of the virus?
A: Yes, I decided not to travel to California this year because of the virus.
Q: Will you ride or ski this weekend?
A: No.
Q: What are you most thankful for this Thanksgiving?
A: I’m grateful because I get to live in one of the most beautiful places in the world. I’m thankful that I have a roof over my head. I’m thankful for having a man that loves me and is kind to me. I’m thankful for my friend’s health getting better and for my son finding someone to be with, especially this year when so many people are alone.
Q: Favorite Thanksgiving food?
A: The stuffing that I make.