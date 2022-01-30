Given the number of times Lauren Boebert’s face has appeared in the media since she announced her candidacy in the summer of 2020, you would think the freshman congresswoman was a legislative savant, the second coming of Daniel Webster, or at least Tip O’Neill.
Yet, as anyone who has been paying even slight attention knows since the gun-toting Boebert — who represents Colorado’s massive 3rd Congressional District — took office in January 2021, a high percentage of the publicity generated by the restaurateur from Rifle has focused on her in-your-face persona.
Boebert, who channeled the ghost of Ronald Reagan and the specter of Donald Trump during her successful campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in which she defeated Democrat opponent Diane Mitsch Busch by more than 25,000 votes, is flat out comfortable with stirring up the pot. She smiles while doing so. She seemingly can’t help herself.
Very little of Boebert’s substantial public profile is based upon the actual job she was elected to do. While understanding that this is but one aspect of the gig, the Aspen Daily News thought it might be illuminating to look at the bills Boebert has introduced one year into her tenure and to solicit comment about those bills from several people — none of whom can be considered dispassionate sources — to see if her polarizing nature might be interfering with her ability to perform the job she is paid good taxpayer money to do.
The reviews are, not surprisingly, very mixed.
The Boebert bills
First things first. Boebert is a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, the Subcommittee on Indiginous Peoples of the United States, the Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife and the Committee on the Budget.
She also is co-chair of the Congressional Second Amendment Caucus, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, vice chair of the Congressional Western Caucus, ex-officio steering member of the Republican Study Committee and a member of the Values Action Team.
Boebert — one of five first-term U.S. House members from the Mountain Time Zone — has introduced a total of 17 bills, one concurrent resolution and six resolutions, for a total of 24 motions, during her time in office (see sidebar, at right).
The bills and resolutions Boebert has brought to the House floor have covered the gamut, from obvious image-enhancing eye-rollers, such as the resolutions she introduced in September to impeach both President Biden and Vice President Harris for “the high crimes and misdemeanors of betrayals of the public trust”; to small taters, like the bill in which she proposed that Silver Cliff, Colorado, get its own zip code (every member of Congress introduces such hyper-local legislation); to bills dealing with water preservation and forest management.
She has had as few as zero co-sponsors to a bill she has introduced (her “No Mask Mandates” bill, which “prohibits mandates that require individuals to wear a mask or other face covering on federal property or while traveling in interstate commerce”) to as many as 37 co-sponsors (her “Protecting American Energy Jobs Act,” which, among other components, “limits the President’s authority to prohibit or withdraw federal land or waters from energy production activities”).
In addition, Boebert has co-sponsored a total of 174 bills and 35 resolutions, one of which has become law and another of which has passed the House.
None of the bills Boebert has personally introduced has made it out of committee, the first step in the long journey that proposed legislation must take before actually becoming law.
But this, in and of itself, may not be as telling as it might appear.
Only a small percentage of bills introduced in Congress make it to a signing ceremony in the Oval Office. Between 2017 and 2019, the 115th Congress turned only 443 out of more than 10,000 introduced bills into law — roughly a 4.5% passage rate. That percentage rate has been fairly consistent for the past decade.
Additionally, it must be pointed out that Boebert, like all of her fellow Republicans, faces undeniable party-based hurdles in a deeply divided Congress.
“All Republicans are facing the same situation in a very partisan environment,” said Benjamin Stout, Boebert’s deputy chief of staff and communications director.
The other freshmen House members from the Mountain Time Zone have faced a similar lack of legislative success. Yvette Herrell, a Republican representing New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, introduced 14 bills last year; none have made it out of committee. Matthew Rosendale Sr., an at-large Republican from Montana, introduced only one bill last year, and, again, it went nowhere.
Blake Moore, a Republican who represents Utah’s 1st Congressional District — which borders Boebert’s district — is the only freshman House member from the Mountain Time Zone to have a bill that has made it out of committee. Moore introduced a total of nine bills last year, eight of which did not make it to first base. But the relatively innocuous “Bear River National Heritage Study Act” was passed by the full House in November and then referred to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, where it now sits.
Given that Herrell, Rosendale and Moore are all members of the minority party, it would be easy to ascribe some measure of credence to Stout’s partisanship point.
But Teresa Leger Fernandez, a freshman Democrat representing New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District, has had no more success than Moore (though more than Herrell, Rosendale and Boebert). Leger Fernandez has introduced 13 bills, of which only one has been passed by the House. Her “Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony Act of 2021” passed the House in December and has not yet been referred to a Senate committee.
Of course, party membership and time in office are not the only reasons that 95% of introduced bills are never enacted into law. Proposed legislation might overlap with other bills. Timing might be bad. Or the proposals might flat-out stink.
Or, there might be issues specific to the person introducing those bills.
Other candidates
As of this writing, there are eight people who have announced they will be seeking to unseat Boebert when she comes up for reelection in November.
Six of those are Democrats and two are fellow Republicans. Of the six who agreed to comment for this story, all are of the opinion that Boebert’s confrontational personality is a big reason why she has not been able to get any of her proposed bills out of committee. By extension, those six people hold the firm belief that Boebert’s gun-slinging mentality is not serving the best interests of her constituents.
“The bills Boebert has introduced do not serve her district; they are not well crafted or supported by current research,” said Marina Zimmerman, a Harley-riding/crane-operating Republican from the southwest part of Colorado who is going after Boebert’s seat. “What a representative is elected to do is make good legislation, not travel the country making self-serving speeches to pick up checks from out-of-state donors.”
Stout does not agree. (Note: Boebert did not respond directly to any of the questions we sent to her office.)
“Rep. Boebert can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Stout said. “She is proud to be working with President Trump to advance the conservative agenda while also crafting legislation that will benefit the American people. She has introduced lots of great legislation that she worked with local stakeholders to draft and that has broad support because it’s great policy.” (Note: Trump is in fact an ex-President, having been defeated by Joe Biden in the same election that saw Boebert victorious.)
“For instance,” Stout continued, “she personally toured the Grizzly Creek Fire, Pine Gulch Fire, Lake Christine Fire, Morgan Creek Fire and the Slumgullion Pass Beetle-kill and incorporated many of the conversations and recommendations of local stakeholders and forestry experts into her comprehensive forestry bill.”
Stout then went on to list 30 of what he called “supporters” of Boebert’s “Active Forest Management, Wildfire Prevention and Community Protection Act.” That list includes the American Loggers Council, Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, Colorado Off Highway Vehicle Coalition, Colorado Snowmobile Alliance, Jackson County Commissioners, Moffat County Commissioners and the Mountain States Lumber Dealers Association, according to Stout.
Among the 20 supporters of Boebert’s “Western Water Security Act” that Stout lists are the Archuleta County Commissioners, Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado, the Colorado Farm Bureau, the Colorado Association of Conservation Districts, the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association, the Colorado Water Congress, the Dolores Water Conservancy District, and the county commissioners from Garfield, Mesa and Montrose counties.
Among the 29 supporters of Boebert’s “Protecting American Energy Jobs Act” that Stout lists are the American Exploration & Mining Association, the Arizona Deer Association, the Arizona Bass Federation, the California Independent Petroleum Association, Conservatives for Property Rights, the International Association of Drilling Contractors, International Association of Geophysical Contractors, New Mexico Business Coalition, Pharma Safe Industrial Services, Pelican Institute, Platoro West Incorporated, Rhode Island Center for Freedom & Prosperity, Rio Grande Foundation, US Oil and Gas Association, Western Energy Alliance, West Slope Colorado Oil & Gas Association and Yuma County Water Users’ Association.
“You simply don’t get that kind of local and national support by introducing bad policy that doesn’t serve the district,” Stout said.
Which begs the question: If Boebert’s legislation commands such a broad base of support, why hasn’t any of it seen the light of legislative day?
Republican support, and pushback
Zimmerman can scarcely stifle a chuckle when asked if Boebert might have more legislative success were she less confrontational.
“She won’t ever be conciliatory,” Zimmerman said. “That’s not who she is. Boebert has continuously embraced the worst of personality culture and incendiary vitriol. She seeks to assert the narrow values of her echo chamber, the Freedom Caucus, and she has a history of associating with anti-government organizations such as the Three Percenters.
“While her job is to represent CD3, she has spent far more effort traveling the country to present political theater,” Zimmerman continued. “There should be no expectation that Boebert would be anything more than the opportunist she has shown herself to be.”
Stout responded, “Congresswoman Boebert works hard on behalf of all of her constituents in the Third Congressional District each and every day. She is proud to be elected to the board of the Freedom Caucus and also recently as their communications chair. The Freedom Caucus is the organization closest to the people pushing to make the real changes necessary to fix Washington.”
Don Coram, a multi-term Republican state senator from Montrose County, asked, “Is she really even trying to get stuff passed? All I see is grandstanding.”
Coram, who has been engaged in a recent, very public war of words with Boebert — who called the 73-year-old rancher/miner a “super woke liberal” — said he has introduced “34 or 36” bills that were passed during his decade-plus in the Colorado Senate.
“Yes, being in the minority creates a challenge to get legislation passed, but does not make it impossible,” Coram said. “During my time at the state legislature, I have served in both the majority and minority and have been successful in moving legislation forward. That happened because I took the time to build relationships and coalitions around the issues and left the politics out. More importantly, I have never found any benefit in lobbing personal attacks — getting in the face — at those that do not agree with me on issues. It is not productive. I’ve always preferred work horses over show horses and my record reflects that. I will do the same in Congress.
“I’m running to represent the 80% of Americans in the middle who are completely ignored by the 10% extremes on the left and right,” Coram continued. “George Washington warned that the biggest threat to our young republic would be excessive partisanship. We are at the point of that spear today. The culture of Congress, and America, must change and it can be done one representative at a time. We must return to standing for the Constitution and realize that it is not a buffet you can pick and choose from, rather a document that must be adhered to as a whole.”
Kristi Burton Brown, chair of the Colorado GOP, sides with Boebert on this tete-a-tete.
“Congress is an incredibly partisan political environment these days,” Burton Brown said. “Whether you’re a firebrand like Boebert or a more-traditional representative like Congresswoman Yvette Herrell, Democrats seem uninterested in working across the aisle in Nancy Pelosi’s House.
“From what I see, Representative Boebert appears to be working hard to deliver results for her district in the minority, while at the same time preparing to lead legislatively after the midterms,” Burton Brown added.
According to Burton Brown, Boebert has accomplished the following (among other things that are not part of any bills she has introduced):
• Led the Colorado federal delegation is securing emergency assistance to get I-70 reopened following last year’s catastrophic mudslides.
• Passed an amendment to actively manage forests near power transmission lines to prevent catastrophic wildfires.
• Delivered $137.6 million for the Bureau of Reclamation’s water conservation and delivery programs to combat Western drought and deliver clean water to rural Colorado while also supporting the Arkansas Valley Conduit, which will supply clean water from the Pueblo Reservoir to 50,000 people in southern Colorado.
• Secured $13 million for the U.S. Forest Service to address bark beetle infestations ravaging Colorado and creating deadly wildfire hazards.
• Secured $10 million for the Indian Irrigation Fund.
• Helped secure $1.8 million in funding for six counties in the San Luis Valley by ensuring that data from their radar system is incorporated into the National Weather Service system.
“Some may consider these small wins,” Burton Brown said, “but they’re meaningful for her district while under a super-Democratic majority.”
Democratic retorts
Howard Wallach, chair of the Pitkin County Democratic Party, takes a completely different view.
“What Boebert or her staff have proposed that had no possibility of passing is just posturing,” Wallach said. “Her actual NO votes are proof of her failure to represent our district.”
Wallach went on to list 42 acts or resolutions he contends Boebert has voted against, including:
• Protecting job applicants from discrimination in the job hiring process.
• Strengthening the Voting Rights Act.
• Repealing an Environmental Protection Agency Rule that removed limits on methane leaks.
• Protecting Wilderness Areas in Colorado, California, Washington and Arizona from development.
• Requiring background checks for all gun sales.
• Allowing farmworkers to get legal immigration status.
“While some of these votes, such as those on women’s reproductive rights, background checks or immigration policy, are to be expected from a right-wing ideologue, others are utterly inexplicable,” Wallach said. “So many of these bills received wide bipartisan support and are most obviously in the interest of the vast majority of her CD3 constituents that it’s hard to fathom how she can call herself a U.S. representative. She was of only two people, along with Marjorie Taylor Greene, to vote against the Bone Marrow Transplant Act of 2021.
“In Boebert’s world, consumers get cheated, women get abused, the earth gets pillaged, hate crimes go unpunished, government cares not one whit about anyone and protects nothing but a misconceived Second Amendment and the right to behave immorally,” Wallach continued.
Those seeking the Democratic nomination to run against Boebert agree with Wallach’s assessment.
Said Colin J. Wilhelm, a lawyer from Glenwood Springs, “She prefers to be on television, at Mar-a-Lago or tweeting insults instead of crafting bipartisan legislation that will benefit her district.”
Added Sol Sandoval, a social worker and health care equity organizer from Pueblo County, “If Ken Buck and Joe Neguse can work together, Lauren Boebert should be able to do the same with the delegation for things affecting CD3, like the I-70 closures due to wildfires last summer. Instead of reaching out to the delegation as Grand Junction and the Western Slope were cut off, she was at a demolition derby. She’s interested in picking fights on the internet and making money for herself. She goes out of her way to insult and alienate.”
Stout, once again, vehemently disagreed.
“I-70 is a perfect example of Rep. Boebert immediately working in a bipartisan manner to address an issue in the district,” he said. “She both led and signed onto bipartisan and bicameral efforts to deliver emergency funds to reopen and repair the interstate as soon as possible. She also held a working-group meeting to discuss a long-term solution. A liaison for CDOT that works for Governor Polis even sent us a follow-up after the tour stating, ‘Thank you for being flexible and helping get the congresswoman out to the site. She was lovely and I was really impressed that she went around and thanked every worker at the site. We appreciate everything she’s doing!’”
“In addition, Rep. Boebert hosted a roundtable and has drafted legislation in conjunction with CDOT and other local stakeholders that she plans to introduce in the near future,” Stout concluded.
Uh, the bills?
The comments from Sandoval, Wilhelm, Wallach, Zimmerman and Coram demonstrate how difficult, if not impossible, it is for some people to separate Boebert the gun-toting provocateur from Boebert the duly-elected legislator.
When asked specifically to comment on the bills Boebert has introduced, all five candidates for Boebert’s seat found it difficult to stray from observations about her personality. Only one addressed Boebert’s legislative abilities with any specificity.
Kellie Rhodes, a Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District who grew up on a ranch in Utah, has spent her career in a variety of human-service roles, including youth diversion, juvenile probation and residential youth treatment.
“The through-line in Congresswoman Boebert’s demeanor and legislative activity is the expression of urgent unmet survival needs that are rampant in our district,” Rhodes said. “Lauren grew up in a high-conflict, high-stress, low-resourced community. I worked with kids in youth treatment from her community and who grew up in the same environment. Many of those kids showed her exact behaviors — aggression, posturing, violent rhetoric, cruel name calling, manipulative storytelling. These behaviors provide a sensation of safety for kids who know they aren’t safe. Being the scariest, loudest or most armed person in the room helps create a semblance of safety in environments where any sign of weakness can put you at risk.
“This same theme can be seen in her legislative activity,” she continued. “While she has attempted to advance certain issues that are important to our constituents, such as maintaining energy jobs (HR859) and protecting water rights (HR1679), she does so with the same aggression and combativeness. She uses language that amps up the stakes in high-conflict issues, framing vulnerable populations as threats (HR493, HR1613, HR2003, HR2004, HR6021, HR5894, HR374), promoting oil and gas and limiting responses to climate change (HR376, HR859, HR3014, HR4302, HR859, HR2081), pitting federal against state (HR2003, HR375, HR1679), Democrat against Republican (HR679, HR680, HR3014, HR5765, HR493) and neighbor against neighbor if they vote, look, love or worship differently from you.
“Congresswoman Boebert is popular because our constituents resonate with her anger,” Rhodes concluded. “They too have experienced that those in power are not doing all they can to protect them and help them thrive. Their lack of predictable safety, food and shelter causes everyone and everything else to seem like a threat. They see her combativeness and provocation as a signal of courage, of strength, that she is the kind of leader who will stand up for them. The problem is, while aggression and confrontation signal unmet needs, they do not solve the problems. The unmet needs of our communities that propelled Lauren into office — for safety, predictable survival resources, opportunity, belonging, and self-agency — remain unmet. Lauren resonates with and amplifies these needs, but has shown through her legislation that she cannot meet them.”
“Congresswoman Boebert is popular because our constituents resonate with her,” Stout responded. “The congresswoman would agree with [the last part of Rhodes’ comments] without the offensive comment at the end.”
The midterm goal
Both Burton Brown and Stout contend that what Boebert is doing with the bills she has introduced and co-sponsored is building bridges, not burning them, as her opponents claim.
“She is establishing relationships that will end up being very beneficial when she is a member of the majority party after the mid-term elections,” Stout said.
“Being in the minority hasn’t stopped Representative Boebert from introducing legislation that I’m sure she feels has a real possibility to pass the House come 2023,” Burton Brown added. “Congresswoman Boebert ran as a conservative and she has voted as a conservative. She has also delivered for Colorado and fought to make things better for the people in CD3. Voters will have the opportunity to take her record into consideration when they head to the polls in 2022.”
Neither speculated what would happen if Republicans do not regain control of the House of Representatives.
At the end of the day, there is some irony at play when it comes to Lauren Boebert.
The candidates who oppose her and disparage her in-your-face attitude ought to be happy as pigs in slop that Boebert is not a politician inclined toward compromise, either legislatively or attitudinally. Because, if she were, then maybe she would be a more successful legislator, which might make taking her down even more difficult.
Were she to tone down her rhetoric, to become more conciliatory, then Boebert might make more legislative headway. But she may not get reelected by a constituency that put her in office at least partially because of the volume of her voice and the level to which she raises a clenched fist and waves a loaded gun in the middle of the vastness of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Final note: In the 2020 election, Boebert lost Garfield County, where she has long lived and where she owns a business, to Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush, 51% to 45%. Mitsch Bush won her home county, Routt, over Boebert 62% to 35%.