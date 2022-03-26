Jewelry designer Ashley Wein and art advisor Sarah Calodney have teamed up to create an upscale visionary design space that brings the “avant garde back to Aspen.”
Their newly launched business, One Hour Ahead, has taken shape in an upstairs art gallery and retail space adjacent to the Aspen Art Museum.
Named after a publication by the museum, One Hour Ahead references a period in the 1960s when Aspen was in its own time zone separate from the rest of Colorado. The book’s underlying narrative is about the town’s artistic character, co-founder Calodney explained.
“I think it’s interesting the name of our business comes from this book that is all about the Aspen avant garde and all the famous artists and cultural experiences that have happened here,” Calodney said. “And we wanted to recreate that and keep that energy going.”
Calodney previously served as director of the New York-based art gallery Lehmann Maupin for over eight years before recently leaving to start her own art advisory. While she’s been visiting Aspen for five years, over the past two summers she ran pop-up gallery spaces in town: first, for Lehmann Maupin; second, a collaborative pop-up with Carpenters Workshop Gallery that took place in what is now her One Hour Ahead spot.
“Last summer, Ashley and I had a lot of the same clientele and we did a lot of dinners, parties and events together, and we loved creating those experiences,” Calodney said. “So it just naturally progressed, and when we had the opportunity to take the lease, we did — we wanted to keep the summer going all the time.”
From attending college together at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, to collaborating on art and design programming the past summers in Aspen, Calodney explained how she and Wein have a longstanding history of friendship and business aspirations. The One Hour Ahead opportunity was a great way for the two to “join forces and create one business.”
Calodney and Wein signed a three-year lease on the second-floor space, which includes the open exhibition area, as well as individual offices for Wein’s Atlas Fine jewelry company and Calodney’s Aspen-based art advising business. She also has offices in New York and Dallas.
While Wein lives in Aspen full-time, Calodney said she will now live part-time between here and Dallas.
“We just both love the community and the arts that are here — Anderson Ranch and the Aspen Institute and the museum — it’s a really enriching, creative place to be,” Calodney said.
Through curated exhibitions and partnerships with high-end fashion brands, the two women aspire to cultivate experiences for private clients, introductions for international brands planning to pop up in town and artistic endeavors that are in sync with other happenings in the Aspen art scene.
“The idea is to bring art, design and fashion together to create really unique experiences and exhibitions for people who are visiting Aspen or who live in Aspen,” Calodney said. “We hope you’ll come to this space and depending on what exhibition is up, you’ll learn something — you might buy an artwork, you might buy a piece of jewelry, but you’ll definitely learn something new about art.”
One Hour Ahead launched in February with an initial two-part exhibition titled “Female Pop: Then and Now.” Coinciding with the museum’s “Andy Warhol: Lifetimes” exhibition, the debut presentation features artists across generations — primarily female artists — to examine the conceptual and formal underpinnings of the Pop Art movement.
“We definitely wanted what we offer to the Aspen community to be in sync to what else is going on,” Calodney said. “So, this exhibition that Ashley, my co-curator Anna Stothart and I created is kind of to give context to what Warhol was doing — it’d be interesting if you went to that show and then came over here.”
“Female Pop: Then and Now, Series 2” is currently on view at One Hour Ahead from March 11 to April 10 and highlights the works of 11 past and present female artists. Some have never been seen in the United States, Calodney said. There also is one section of the gallery dedicated to the latest artwork by musician and Duran Duran band member John Taylor.
Calodney discussed how the second “Female Pop” series has created significant opportunities for One Hour Ahead, as well as the clients and the artists being showcased. This leg of the exhibit involves a partnership with Saks — the premier luxury e-commerce platform provided through the department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue. The company sponsored the private opening dinner for the exhibit in the One Hour Ahead space on March 10.
“We were able to bring in artists from New York who are featured in the show to come to the opening, and it allowed Saks to get to know the community ahead of their pop-up, which is happening this summer,” Calodney said. “And I think it’s so important when brands come to Aspen that they understand the framework of the community.”
Calodney emphasized how she and Wein plan to keep partnering with brands that want to come to Aspen and have visibility in this community — but partnering with these brands in a way that “gives back to the community, too,” she said.
“One of the plans that we’re working on is creating a structure where these brands that want to come to Aspen would sponsor artists to make work at Anderson Ranch for a series of weeks and then that work could be exhibited in the space when the brand wants to do something here in Aspen,” Calodney said. “That way it has a tie to the community and there’s some local support.”
Following the Female Pop two-part presentation, Calodney said they will license the space this summer for a pop-up exhibition by Carpenters Workshop and Marianne Boesky Gallery. Also in the works is a show next year with Richard Prince and Mandy El-Sayegh, as well as future artist and author talks, private dinners and an ongoing “avant-garde experience.”
“The ethos of this space is that it’s always evolving and we don’t want to do the same thing over,” Calodney said. “We want to help the galleries that are going to be here for pop-ups to facilitate activities, but it’s nice that it can take the shape of something else.”
“Female Pop: Then and Now, Series 2” will run through April 10. One Hour Ahead is open to the public Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 601 E Hyman Ave. on the second floor.