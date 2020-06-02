The Arts Campus at Willits expects to break ground in June on a $5.8 million campus that has a 240-seat performance space as its centerpiece. A building permit is expected this month for the 10,000-square-foot facility that will rise on a parcel set aside for arts and culture as part of the Willits Town Center agreement with the town of Basalt.
TACAW has a 99-year lease with the town for $1 per year.
While COVID-19 has made fundraising for nonprofits challenging, TACAW hit its financial goals based upon its business model executed while the organization was still operating theTemporary, according to its executive director Ryan Honey. The black box-style, flexible temporary performance space in Willits that was used from August 2017 until April 2019 hosted more than 225 cultural acts, partnered with three dozen nonprofits and overall served nearly 25,000 people during its less-than-two-year run.
The Temporary’s successor, the Contemporary, will be funded by secure financing through Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority, a quasi governmental agency that has the authority to issue municipal bond debt. In turn, the CECFA is working locally with Alpine Bank, which will issue the loan.
TACAW’s Honey said this week, “We were already moving ahead with the building when COVID hit. Early in the year, January and February, we had hit the halfway mark for building based on our business model.” The board determined that they “could carry debt with financing,” he said. “We feel like it’s a really critical need for the midvalley.”
In addition to the performance space, the Contemporary aspires to be “an incubator for arts, technology and culture,” according to its website.
Presently, TACAW feels like it has some momentum. Its June 19 drive-in movie event, presented in partnership with Crown Mountain Park and featuring a screening of “Havana Moon: The Rolling Stones Live in Cuba,” sold out 160 tickets in just one hour.
“Now we’re getting inundated with requests from friends,” Honey laughed.
‘Gatekeeper for financing tool’
In April, the Denver-based Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority’s board voted to accept TACAW’s proposal. The terms were finalized during May, representatives from both organizations confirmed.
“We are excited to participate once again in the educational and cultural vitality of the Roaring Fork Valley,” said Mark Heller, executive director of the CECFA.
“As the conduit issuer, CECFA’s role is to act as the gatekeeper for this financing tool. We evaluate whether the charity and the use of the bonds qualify under the various federal and state laws at play,” Heller explained.
He said previously CECFA has issued bonds to help finance the Aspen Music Festival and Aspen Country Day School.
Having prior experience with local entities provided some level of assurance to Alpine Bank, according to Dan Markoya, president of the Willits branch.
Heller explained that there are several different ways to structure how tax exempt bonds are financed, and in this case it’s called a “direct purchase.”
Since TACAW is a 501c3 with an educational and cultural mission, and as the bonds will be used for a facility, CECFA can issue these bonds.
“Because income tax on interest revenue is waived by federal and state governments, investor’s profit is not reduced by taxes, the investor is able to offer a lower interest rate to the charity,” Heller said.
Alpine Bank agreed to buy the bonds and then loan the proceeds to TACAW. “Once the dust settles on the transaction, TACAW will make regular payments to Alpine much like any other loan,” Heller said.
Alpine Bank’s Markoya confirmed the structure of the loan and TACAW’s financing, and said that the roots of this potential project hearken back to 2015. ‘This has been on the radar for quite some time,” he said.
“This is one of the last blocks [in Willits] available for development. It’s important to have the arts and that cultural aspect,” he said.
The community’s positive reaction to The Temporary performance space during its short run Willits helped to affirm the facility’s need, Markoya suggested.
“It feels like this is sort of that last piece that ties everything together and makes this a true community,” he said. “The philosophy to support local organizations has been in place since 1973, since Bob Young opened the bank. Certainly, part of who we are is supporting the community.”
Markoya, who has worked at Alpine Bank in Willits for eight years and was promoted to president in the last year, said the 30-year loan will consist of roughly half of the $5.8 million cost of the facility and that owing to the partnership with CECFA, it can be structured similar to a construction loan where the contractors may take a monthly draw.
He also said Alpine Bank plans to be involved in whatever groundbreaking ceremony TACAW decides to throw.
Honey said that while the past few months have not been the time for TACAW to actively fundraise, he’s hopeful that will eventually change.
“We’re optimistic as we get back out there and share our enthusiasm, the community will jump back in,” Honey said.