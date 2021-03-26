A 47-year-old rodeo, a new art festival, live music every Thursday and even a circus will occur in Snowmass Village this summer.
The good news was announced by Snowmass Tourism representatives Thursday morning — roughly one year after Gov. Jared Polis held a news conference to discuss the state’s forthcoming stay-at-home order.
Snowmass Tourism’s Rose Abello said the town’s beloved Thursday night music series on Fanny Hill was being reevaluated.
“We are going to reconsider our decision around the [Fanny Hill] stage,” Abello said. “Our commitment is that we will offer free music every Thursday night starting June 10 through the end of August in Snowmass … where that is and how we will do it is going to depend on what we hear from the state and the county with local restrictions and gatherings.”
With COVID-19 cases trending down and more vaccines becoming available, organizers hoped all of this summer’s scheduled events in Snowmass Village would occur as planned but also made clear the lineup was preliminary given the pandemic’s unpredictability.
“If we can put up the [Fanny Hill] stage, the good news is we will,” Abello said. “But, rest assured, there will be free music in Snowmass every Thursday this summer.”
Thursday night concerts — in whatever form they take — will hardly be the only summer tradition to come back online, IRL (“in real life,” for those not hip to Internet lingo).
“The rodeo is coming back,” Julie Hardman, Snowmass Tourism events manager, said during Thursday’s “tourism talk” webinar. “We are super psyched.”
The Snowmass Rodeo, after having been canceled last summer due to COVID-19, will return for its 47th season this summer. Every Wednesday, rain or shine, from June 23 until Aug. 18, locals and tourists alike can watch bull riding, barrel racing and other traditions at the Snowmass Rodeo.
In addition to the nearly half-a-century-old Snowmass Rodeo, a new, two-day art festival will also make its way to the Snowmass Mall and Base Village on June 26 and 27.
The Snowmass Art Festival will incorporate artwork from local and nationally recognized painters, sculptors, photographers, ceramicists and other artists.
“It will be all different mediums,” Hardman said. “We’re looking forward to bringing that event this summer.”
At the beginning of Thursday’s “tourism talk” webinar, Pitkin County Interim Public Health Director Jordana Sabella encouraged people to sign up for vaccination and to continue to adhere to the five commitments of containment. Earlier this week, Pitkin County moved from Level Yellow to Level Orange on the state’s COVID-19 dial, and variants — particularly the one first detected in the United Kingdom — have become “widespread” within the county.
“Vaccination … is going to be our quickest way out of this,” Sabella said during Thursday’s webinar. “We know it’s safe. We know it’s effective. We know it works.”
Organizers were confident that people would be eager to attend events this summer in Snowmass Village, especially after having to follow COVID-19 restrictions for a year. Participants in Thursday’s ‘tourism talk’ webinar were also confident that this summer’s events would occur as planned.
In addition to the rodeo and free Thursday night concert series, a circus will also return to Snowmass Village this summer. Flynn Creek Circus, which features contortionists, jugglers, aerialists, comedians and other entertainers, will make its way into Snowmass Village for seven shows between Aug. 20 and 22.
“We are thrilled to see so many events come back to Snowmass this summer,” Abello said in an official announcement Thursday. “This initial lineup is just a taste, as we continue to solidify plans for additional events and activations. And we will ‘shift’ as needed to follow state, county and local restrictions.”