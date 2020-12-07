After multiple meetings before the Snowmass Village Planning Commission, the development team for the Deerbrook Condominiums was disappointed after being denied sketch plan approval of their application on Wednesday, Dec. 2. The planning commission voted unanimously, with two abstentions, to deny the application.
“Thank you all for your patience and your time,” said Tim Malloy, who was representing the project located contiguous to Assay Hill and near the Timbers Club.
“After four or five meetings, we’re obviously disappointed with the outcome, but appreciate all the work that you put into this, as well as staff’s work,” he said.
Deerbrook Condominiums are 15 four-bedroom townhomes built slopeside in 1989 and 1990. Each unit is less than 3,000 square feet on three levels.
The Deerbrook filed a development application with the town of Snowmass Village to upgrade the general condition of the buildings and add additional amenities; that sketch plan application has been before the planning commission since August.
When the Deerbrook was built, the project enjoyed expansive views of Mount Daly to the west. Now, it looks directly onto the backside of the Viceroy Hotel, and if the Viceroy expands as planned with an additional building, Deerbrook views uphill will be further restricted, according to the development group.
Its proposed new units would garner better views downvalley than what currently exists.
According to their application, the Deerbrook would like to “enhance exterior aesthetics and the arrival experience with additional landscaping, add amenities and offset the cost of necessary exterior renovations for the existing townhome units.”
The Deerbrook had proposed adding six additional townhome units in three new buildings, along with a 57-space underground parking structure, fitness room, landscaped plaza with swimming pool, spa tub, rooftop deck and outdoor entertainment area and other structural improvements to the property. Each new townhome would be slightly less than 3,000 square feet and similar to the existing 15 Deerbrook units.
The three buildings would be constructed above and below the two existing cul de sacs that angle off of Ridge Road. The building lowest on the slope would have two units, the middle building between the two cul de sacs would have four new units, and the building above the upper cul de sac would have the final two units.
In the resolution denying their sketch plan application, the Snowmass Village Planning Commission found that the redevelopment of the Deerbrook as currently planned “is inconsistent with the current Snowmass Village Comprehensive Plan.”
The townhomes are not in the West Village/the Mall/Base Village Comprehensively Planned Area (CPA) according to the Conservation & Development Map in the adopted 2018 Comprehensive Plan.
The Deerbrook is accessed by Faraway and Ridge Roads and is not considered in the “Village Core.” According to the town’s Comp Plan, additional density in this residential area should only include “a small amount of additional multi-family residential units within existing complexes.”
The Deerbrook’s application for six, 3,000-square-foot new residences along with a parking structure and additional infrastructure upgrades is also inconsistent with the Comp Plan, according to the planning commission.
The recommending body suggested that the Deerbrook resubmit their sketch plan with alternative numbers for the new units; the redevelopment team remained fixed on six units.
John Howard, the Deerbrook Condominium’s HOA president, explained their approach at the moment: “The Planning Commission at their last meeting made their recommendation to Town Council that the Deerbrook go back to the drawing board and submit a new sketch plan.”
The Deerbrook is scheduled to be discussed at the Snowmass Village Town Council on Jan. 4, and the development team will see whether or not council is more receptive and then make further redevelopment decisions.
The resolution that was denied by the planning commission suggested that the applicant either ask for an amendment to the current Comp Plan or resubmit their sketch plan with few units. Will they negotiate on the number of new units so that they may comply with the current Comp Plan? Howard said he would like to have that discussion with the town council.
Another issue that was discussed during the Planning Commission proceedings is the geological stability of the planning construction. Natural underground water exists on the slope where the Deerbrook is located, and that existing water complicated the original construction of the townhomes.
One of the findings in the current resolution addresses this concern, noting, “There remain environmental and safety related concerns regarding the movement of ground and surface water through the site, storm water drainage management, soil conditions, the weight of the new structures on top side of disturbed slopes, slope stabilization, phasing and construction management.”
HOA President Howard does not believe this concern will be an issue.
“The buildings themselves are sitting on some pretty good foundation,” said Howard. “But we recognize that this is a concern and our civil engineers and structural engineers have looked at this. It’s our opinion and the engineers’ opinions that the construction of the parking garage and those units are actually going to be a benefit. We’re essentially putting this big anchor into the side of the mountain.”
The Deerbrook proposal is causing some concerns for the owners and management of the Timbers Club, located immediately downhill or downslope from the condominiums.
According to letters submitted to the Snowmass Village Community Development Department, Timbers owners are concerned about the Deerbrook’s new buildings causing soil stability issues and drainage that would harm their property. They also believe that the number of units proposed is inconsistent with the town’s Comp Plan and would increase traffic, noise and dust during the construction period.
The Timbers Club’s attorney, Joe Krabacher, in his letter the community development department noted what he said were inconsistencies with the Comp Plan, issues with density, height, a reduction in open space and the potential for instability of the hillside because of the construction.