The developer of a controversial midvalley proposal called The Fields withdrew an application for 135 residences Tuesday after it became clear it would be rejected by the three Eagle County commissioners.
Developer Evan Schreiber and his team — land-use planner John Fredericks and attorney Jody Edwards — made a last-ditch effort to salvage the project by asking the commissioners to table the application and give them time to respond to the commissioners’ concerns. The commissioners declined to extend deliberations, so Schreiber opted to withdraw the plan before a formal vote was taken.
“This is not a simple land-use file. There is a lot of controversy in weighing the standards,” Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney said.
If Schreiber chooses to rework the plan and resubmit an application, it would go back to square one with review by the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission.
The commissioners were in agreement that the nearly 20-acre property along Valley Road west of Crown Mountain Park is eligible for higher density and that the plan is compatible with the surrounding neighborhood. However, to get the higher density, the developer requires a change in zoning, and a major criteria for an upzoning is public benefit.
“Do the public benefits in total outweigh the impacts? I think what I’m saying right now is that they don’t,” said Commissioner Matt Scherr. “Public benefit and infrastructure are two places that I find it doesn’t meet the standard. It must meet all standards to get approval.”
McQueeney also said she felt the project conformed with the vast majority of standards in the county land-use regulations, but the affordable housing aspect was one where she felt the project was lacking.
The developer proposed price caps on 34 units and a “resident occupied” designation on another 20. RO units only need to be sold to a full-time valley resident. There is no cap on the sales prices. The proposal far exceeded the county’s housing requirement, but it didn’t meet the commissioners’ bar for a clear-cut public benefit.
“The RO (designation) doesn't mean it’s affordable,” McQueeney said.
Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry took that point a step further.
“The additional housing that is provided, I know it feels like a lot to the applicant,” Chandler-Henry said. “At 135 houses, having 54 of those affordable, that’s 37 more than required in our housing guidelines. That leaves 81 free-market units in this development. That means those houses are likely not going to be for our workforce. It feels like we’re digging a deeper hole. We’ve got 54 that could possibly be affordable. We’ve got 81 more (houses) that are creating workforce needs. The public benefit I don’t think is there.”
Schreiber said the new affordable housing mix was unveiled two hearings ago but the commissioners didn’t offer any feedback on its adequacy until Tuesday. He said that would warrant “good cause” for tabling the project and letting him potentially make changes to match the board’s expectations.
“The feedback we’re hearing, again, is a surprise to us,” he said.
McQueeney noted that the legal process required for review of land-use applications doesn’t allow for feedback along the way or negotiations.
“I think the confusion is this is not feedback,” McQueeney said. “This is our deliberation based on (prior hearings). We’re not trying to provide you with feedback.”
The affordable housing wasn’t the only aspect of the application the commissioners found lacking.
In response to widespread neighborhood concerns that Valley Road is inadequate to accommodate people walking, running, cycling and taking dogs out, Schreiber proposed a trail from The Fields to Crown Mountain Park, where an existing network would connect people to a bus stop. His preference is to build the new trail segment on the south side of Valley Road, on land that the U.S. Forest Service is attempting to sell.
But questions remain on if and when that sale will take place. As an alternative, Schreiber would build the trail on the north side of Valley Road, but neighbors question if an adequate route could be built given pinch points with private land and engineering challenges due to terrain. There also were questions on timing.
The commissioners expressed skepticism that the trail would be built.
“It is too provisional,” Scherr said. “It’s just not certain enough for me for that public benefit.”
The commissioners also were unanimous in finding that questions remained on how area roads could handle the increased traffic. The development team and the county engineering staff pitched the idea that a 24-hour average of traffic should be assessed when looking at the adequacy of various road improvements.
However, Eagle County typically looks at levels of service at specific periods rather than on a 24-hour average. The commissioners foreshadowed in previous meetings that changing the review criteria wouldn’t fly. The level of service wasn’t up to Eagle County’s standards at specific times.
Schreiber and his Carbondale-based Lightbox Development firm acquired the nearly 20-acre parcel in 2019 and submitted a reworked proposal to Eagle County in 2021. It’s been a lengthy review process with multiple hearings and hundreds of public comments and letters in opposition to the plan. A significantly smaller contingent spoke in favor of the project and its affordable housing benefits.
If the development team decides to stick with the existing rural residential zoning at The Fields site, it would be entitled to build one home per 2 acres or a total of nine homes. The affordable housing component would be minimal.