The ‘game changer’ in mountain rescues

A 27-year-old female hiker fell 400 feet down a steep snow and scree-covered slope near Snowmass Lake on June 22 and suffered an open leg fracture and head injury.
Over the next few hours she became the latest on a long and growing list of backcountry adventurers in the Aspen area who survived a harrowing accident thanks to helicopter rescue.
“If a helicopter weren’t involved, there is a chance she wouldn’t have survived,” said Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta.
A helicopter from CareFlight of the Rockies inserted two members of Mountain Rescue Aspen into the vicinity of Snowmass Lake. They reached the woman and stabilized her injuries. With the help of bystanders, they moved the woman one-half mile to a landing zone for the helicopter. Meanwhile, the chopper delivered a flight nurse and flight paramedic to help treat the victim before she was transported out to Aspen Valley Hospital.
As helicopters have become more powerful and technologically advanced and more air ambulance companies have become available, they have been used more frequently over the decades by Mountain Rescue Aspen.
“It’s been a real game changer,” said David Swersky, a member of Mountain Rescue Aspen since 1980 and a rescue leader.
Swersky is part of a “bridge” generation of mountain rescue members in Aspen. He learned from some of the old-timers who helped found MRA and he’s seen a new generation of technologically savvy adventurers join ranks. Over his 42 years with the organization, he’s seen lots of advances in rescue operations. The public’s use of personal locator beacons is essential in getting out timely information when disaster strikes. The use of helicopters have drastically reduced the time needed to deliver victims to critical medical care.
When he first joined MRA, helicopter use was extremely rare.
“Almost everything was ground-pounding,” Swersky said. “It could easily take two days to get people out on a litter.”
A reporting party would come out of the backcountry, likely have to travel all the way down to Aspen or some other town, depending on location, and call in an incident to the sheriff’s office. A deputy would collect all the information and mobilize MRA. The rescue group would send teams into the field with a litter and the person would be packed out. It could be multiple hours, even up to a day or more before the victim made it to a hospital.
Swersky said MRA in his early days was able to work at times with two helicopter pilots who owned single-engine birds and were based on the Western Slope. For an operation, two rescuers would load into a Billy Pugh Net, a device with a metal ring with flooring and thick rope net on the sides. It was suspended under the helicopter by a release mechanism. Rescuers would be dropped off as close to a victim as safely possible, load the person on the litter and haul it back to the helicopter. The helicopter would then deliver the victim to a staging area such as the Maroon Lake parking lot, where another rescue crew would be waiting. The rescuers transported in by helicopter would typically have to hoof it out.
Requests on the rise
As helicopters became more powerful and readily available, they have become an integral part of rescue operations. In addition, outdoor adventure is attracting more people, many of them undertaking extreme activities.
“People are pushing the envelope. You’re seeing them get into stickier situations,” said Jordan White, president of Mountain Rescue Aspen.
That’s resulted in more helicopter requests. When a chopper is needed in designated wilderness areas of national forests, the local sheriff’s office or rescue agency must get clearance from the U.S. Forest Service office. Mechanized and motorized uses in wilderness are prohibited except for special circumstances, such as life-threatening accidents.
Burchetta said the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office has an effective working relationship with the White River National Forest, which includes the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District. Helicopter uses are regularly approved by the federal agency.
A representative for the Forest Service said the law that established wilderness allows exceptions to prohibitions on motorized and mechanized uses for “measures required in emergencies involving the health and safety of persons within the area.”
“This is where search and rescue fits in,” Katy Nelson, a wilderness and trails specialist with the White River National Forest, said in an email. “In order to streamline this process, the White River National Forest and Pitkin County sheriff have entered into a memorandum of understanding.”
Geology happens to make the Aspen area one of the most popular and trickiest for mountain climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Maroon Peak and North Maroon Peak, Capitol Peak, Pyramid Peak and Snowmass Mountain, all above 14,000 feet in elevation, are challenging climbs. People regularly run into problems.
Throw popular backpacking destinations deep in the backcountry into the mix and it adds up to an active spring, summer and fall for rescuers. Much of the national forest surrounding Aspen is designated wilderness, so agencies are consistently coordinating helicopter use.
Over the last 12 years, there have been wild annual fluctuations in the number of times helicopters have been used in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Helicopters were used as few as three times in 2010 and 2021. The most active period was 2012 through 2017 (2013 data was unavailable).
Helicopter use reached double digits in 2014, 2015 and 2017. It reached a high of 14 incidents in 2017 — a tragedy-filled summer that resulted in the death of five people on Capitol Peak in just six weeks.
The Forest Service’s “motorized equipment/mechanical transport use authorization report” for that summer documents the grim missions.
A July 1 report was labeled “K2 fatality,” K2 is the mountain separated by Capitol Peak by the Knife Edge. One helicopter was authorized for one day for “removal of deceased persons,” the report said.
On Aug. 6 that year, another helicopter operation was approved for a Capitol Peak fatality.
The next day, a helicopter was needed when an overdue climber on the Maroon Bells was located and a body retrieval was necessary.
On Aug. 21, a helicopter was needed for a heart-wrenching accident that resulted in the loss of life for two Aspen residents on Capitol Peak.
The helicopter missions aren’t limited to body retrievals. They are called in to assist MRA with rescues of adventurers caught in hairy situations. The summer 2017 log shows a helicopter was used Aug. 25 to rescue a climber on Maroon Peak with an injured knee. On Sept. 26, rescuers in a helicopter plucked a stranded climber from the cliffs of K2.
White said there is no template for when a helicopter is called in.
“It’s a judgment call every time,” he said.
One of the biggest factors is the extent of injuries. The goal is to safely deliver a patient to medical care as quickly as possible, White said. It could be a heart attack victim in Conundrum Valley or a fallen climber on the traverse between the Bells peaks.
“Some of these rescue and retrievals would be days long rather than hours long” without a helicopter, White said.
Rescuing an injured climber in the Bells Traverse, for example, is maybe a 90-minute operation when using the right helicopter as opposed to a 16- to 20-hour operation by a ground crew that would have to secure the victim, lower the person down by ropes and take them out on a litter, he said.
But it’s necessity not convenience that dictates helicopter use. The overarching factor is getting people to medical care as quickly and safely as possible, White said.
MRA sends at least one team into the field by foot when there is an incident when a helicopter is called in. That’s a precaution in case the chopper can’t complete the mission. There also are numerous times when a helicopter isn’t called in.
In other scenarios, helicopters cannot be called in when desired. Sometimes the weather is too poor for safe flight. Other times they are pressed into service elsewhere.
“It’s not a slam dunk,” Swersky said. “It’s not like we snap our fingers and a helicopter is there.”
Help from HAATS
There is somewhat of a “double-edged sword” to helicopter use, White said. Helicopter use can drastically reduce the exposure that field teams would face in dicey terrain. But placing team members into the dicey terrain via helicopter can also pose risks, he said.
MRA worked extensively for several years with Doug Sheffer, owner of DBS Helicopters in Rifle. In addition to being a gifted pilot, he was intimately familiar with the terrain of Central Colorado Rocky Mountains. He and two other people died in January 2014 while using a helicopter for routine power line inspections for Holy Cross Energy south of Silt.
Now MRA works with the air ambulance services of CareFlight of the Rockies out of Grand Junction, Flight for Life out of Silverthorne and Class Air Medical from Glenwood Springs.
When rescues or body retrievals are required in particularly challenging terrain, which is frequent, MRA works with crews and helicopters from the Colorado Army National Guard High-Altitude Aviation Training Site, better known as HAATS. The facility was founded in Eagle in 1986. HAATS trains over 400 aircrews annually from all branches of the U.S. military, according to its website.
White said HAATS is called when an operation occurs in terrain where an air ambulance cannot land near the victim.
“If HAATS is called, it usually means we are in terrain where a helicopter cannot land completely or all,” White said. “They have to be the last resource called.”
HAATS uses large, powerful helicopters capable of hovering at high altitudes. Sometimes, its operations with MRA require putting two wheels down and holding power while hovering. Sometimes, the helicopter can only put one wheel down. The most extreme situations require hoist operations where a winch is used to lower rescuers to the ground while the helicopter hovers. MRA has eight members trained for such operations. A YouTube video gives a feel for that training at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k6jCZeFpDEA.
“With HAATS, we usually have two rescue technicians who fly in, recover the subject and fly out with the helicopter,” White said.
With the air ambulances, MRA typically places two rescuers in the helicopter for what will be a one-way ride. The air ambulance will drop off team members, then go and get their own crew. The MRA rescuers help move a victim to a landing zone, where the air ambulance crew takes over. The MRA members walk out.
White has been a member of MRA for 13 years and has witnessed the demands for service increasing. He believes that trend will continue, along with the need for helicopters to aid rescues.
With growth in Colorado’s population and in backcountry visits, he could see the state potentially adopting a European model where highly trained rescue teams with helicopters are strategically placed around the mountains as a central resource for local mountain rescue groups.
“It’s only getting busier out there,” White said.