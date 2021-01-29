The X Games SuperPipe is bigger in 2021, with an extra 50 feet in length compared to years past, though it features the same towering 22-foot walls tuned — with the precision of an Aspen Music Festival guest violinist — to an 18-degree pitch.
“It grew a little bit” this year, said Chris Castaneda, owner of Snow Park Technologies, the company working hand-in-glove with Aspen Skiing Co. crews to buff out the pipe that will host tonight’s opening action of X Games Aspen 2021, featuring the Women’s and Men’s Ski SuperPipe events. Go to tinyurl.com/XGames2021schedule for information on how to view the events.
Now 600 feet long, Buttermilk’s halfpipe is otherwise similar in size and form to previous seasons, with a 69-foot span from lip to lip. Earthwork to complete the pipe’s basic framework was originally finished in 2003-04, to mitigate snowmaking needs, according to Aspen Skiing Co. Senior Vice President John Rigney.
“But then superpipes jumped in size to 22 feet, and thus our initial efforts no longer worked because of size, slope angle and length of the new pipe. So in 2008, we invested again in earthwork to accommodate the new 22-foot pipe,” Rigney said.
That consistency is welcome in a sport of high risk and reward.
According to Castaneda, “As far as the halfpipe, the athletes know what to expect.”
That’s not the case for the slopestyle course.
“Every year the design is different,” he said. That’s to make the course features more progressive from year to year. Athletes weighing in with their opinions and a continued focus on the importance of good grooming provide the tools for skiers and riders to continue the sport’s progression.
‘Cool course’
The X Games slopestyle course in 2021 has six features and 13 total jibs, or rails. Its first official trial is this afternoon, for the Jeep Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle event.
“This year, it has a lot of flow — it’s surfy and less linear,” Castaneda said. “It’s a cool course.”
The SPT and SkiCo maintenance crews check in regularly with athletes for feedback on adjustments. “We want to make sure they put on a good show,” he said.
The jump at the bottom of the course is 70 feet.
“Last year, it was maybe 71 feet,” Castaneda said. “Seventy is the magic number.” Higher up the hill are 50- and 60-foot jumps as well as rails and boxes, where the slope profile is flatter.
Slopestyle competitors will utilize what is known as a “sidecar” of the big-air jump, or a takeoff ramp on the left side that has an 18-foot cut transition. In past X Games, the big-air jump had its own dedicated pocket, located skier’s left of the pipe.
“This year, it still is its own venue but just on top of the slopestyle course,” Castaneda said of the jump.
A snowboarder, Castadneda grew up riding and later working at Big Bear in Southern California, where he learned how to build jumps by hand. When the inaugural Winter X Games debuted in 1997 at nearby Snow Summit, he built its first features. SPT’s previous owner, Chris Gunnison, now the general manager at Woodward Park City, sold Castaneda and his wife the company.
All this week and well into the wee hours, pre-X Games Aspen 2021 park crews continued their work of grooming, shaving and tweaking Buttermilk’s myriad features.
Rigney reflected on how the infrastructure of the halfpipe evolved through the two decades that Aspen Snowmass has hosted X Games. This year marks its 20th in Aspen.
“It was a shame to do it twice, but in both instances it reduced our need for energy and resources required to build and maintain the pipe. So everyone was pretty stoked to make it happen,” he said. “And it continues to bear fruit today.”