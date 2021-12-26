The Aspen community is now entering its third week under an emergency ordinance declaring a pause on short-term rental permits and new residential development for six months.
Ordinance 27, unanimously approved by Aspen City Council during a special meeting on Dec. 8, placed a moratorium on new STR permits until Sept. 30, 2022, and land use applications for residential development and certain kinds of residential building permit applications until June 8, 2022. The city is not accepting new applications, although those that were submitted before a deadline will continue to be processed.
“In conversations [with staff], we’re estimating around 75% of [applications] we get will still be accepted and processed,” Aspen Mayor Torre said. “Hopefully the scope of this is very narrow. I do understand that there are impacts and that is something we are going to try to minimize.”
Torre added that he is encouraging community members who are seeking permits to “hold on, let your clients know that they need to hold on. We will get changes done in rapid, order and then will be back to normal.”
Reasons cited for the moratorium include a need to align the city’s land use code with ideas presented in the most recent version of the Aspen Area Community Plan, a document used to guide policy decisions, and the council’s affordable housing goals over the next several decades. According to the ordinance’s language, the council determined an emergency declaration was necessary “for the preservation of public property, health, peace and safety with the imposition of a moratorium.”
Section 3 of the ordinance also outlines a number of exemptions from the moratorium, including land use applications seeking a development order or notice of approval for a 100% affordable housing project. Another exemption covers building permits that will not increase the gross square footage, height, net leasable or net livable area of any building.
Building permits for commercial and lodge development, and stand-alone uses on a parcel of property, also are exempt, as well as building permits for 100% affordable housing projects and for demolition or repairs of non-habitable structures. Also, any project with vested rights for a site-specific development which are scheduled to expire during the moratorium can still apply for an extension.
In 2021 — including the hours before the ordinance went into effect on Dec. 8 — between 1,300 and 1,400 short-term rental permits were approved. Finance Director Pete Strecker said the total number depends on consideration of the accounts that are still pending final approval.
Torre said the $750 million worth of development work currently in progress within city limits also was a consideration. While the city does not have the manpower to assess the economic impacts of all that activity, Torre said the math itself explains the nature of a strain on the permitting system.
Each councilmember gave their reasons for moving forward with the moratorium; generally, they expressed hope for a community conversation resulting in meaningful policy change. Councilmember Rachel Richards said that good or bad, changes in the STR market are affecting other aspects of life in Aspen and impacting transportation and neighborhoods.
“It’s a new demand and given all the implications, it’s entirely appropriate to take a time out and look at what I’m calling types of STRs,” she said. “There are folks who already have a short-term rental within the core, [which is] entirely appropriate. The other issue might be people who want a permit to rent for less than 30 or 45 days a year, which is not, because that’s very different than a STR that someone intends to operate 10 months a year.”
Richards said she was amazed at the sheer number of emails she’s received in recent weeks from individuals saying they were purchasing a property in Aspen solely for the benefit of being able to rent it out for six months each year and live there the other six months.
“You can’t allow that to continue to run and have more and more built in,” she said. “You just have to stop that expectation that all residential homes are actually commercial homes by default.”
Repeal petition launched
The emergency ordinance stood unchallenged for nine days. On Dec. 17, two longtime members of the local real estate community filed a citizen-initiated ordinance and petition to repeal the moratorium.
The citizens’ initiative was filed on the grounds that there was no need for an emergency declaration and that the council did not seek community input before moving forward. City Clerk Nicole Henning reviewed and returned the ordinance to Bob Bowden and Bill Guth on Thursday with revisions.
Once Bowden and Guth make changes and return the ordinance to Henning, they will have 180 days to collect at least 993 signatures, or 15% of the electorate. If they meet the threshold, councilmembers would be required to review the citizen ordinance. Council’s rejection of it would send the issue to voters, via special election.
“All we’re asking for is a reasonable seat at the table,” Bowden said. “We don’t think we have an emergency, we think it’s just time to have a good conversation. …If we drop the moratorium and we were all invited to some group session … immediately, we would participate.”
Guth added that although he works closely with city staff on a regular basis, councilmembers never asked him for his input on how the city’s mitigation policies could be improved.
“We don’t disagree that there are problems our community needs to solve,” he said. “They all require long-term solutions and we don’t believe those things can be solved in a short period of time.”
While the city has said there will be opportunities over the next six months for community members to voice concerns, Bowden and Guth asked why a conversation couldn’t have taken place in lieu of a moratorium.
“Council justifiably was concerned about the emergency nature of some of these impacts to our community, and they felt a moratorium was necessary to create a pause, to create some space to have a community conversation that wasn’t going to result in a rush of land use applications,” Community Development Director Phillip Supino said.
The city council will not see the citizen-initiated ordinance until all the required signatures have been gathered, provided it succeeds within the required timeframe. Torre said members of the public have a right to petition the city as they see fit and he respects the action that was taken.
“My job is to work for my community and I’m going to continue to do that,” he said. “I don’t agree with the petition. I think that we, as a community, should take this time to expedite our talks and come to see land use code agreements and work in the best interests of our community.”
Valleywide conversations
As the conversation around short-term rentals circulates in Aspen and also Pitkin County — county leaders recently began taking steps to address the issue as it relates to unincorporated areas — downvalley communities are having similar discussions.
For example, last week the Carbondale Board of Trustees heard a presentation from Community First Carbondale, a group of locals working to address the nexus between the proliferation of short-term and medium-term rentals in Carbondale and the housing crisis that affects the Roaring Fork Valley.
CFC informed the council of a proposed code revision they intend to include on the April ballot as a citizens’ petition. The code language includes provisions that would regulate what type of rentals could be allowed and where, and a municipal tax of at least 10% on short-term and medium-term rentals with a permit.
“Our coalition recognizes the economic benefits of STRs and MTRs; however, a lack of regulation has contributed to the displacement of working locals and those who once considered Carbondale home,” the group wrote in a memorandum. “Without immediate action, locals will continue to be priced out, people will be required to commute farther to jobs and the authenticity that makes Carbondale unique will be lost.”
Community First Carbondale also asked trustees to consider a valleywide call to action. They suggested an intergovernmental agreement between the municipalities of Carbondale, Aspen, Basalt and Glenwood Springs, and a local booking system that would redirect all fees into the valley. They asked the board to adopt a resolution that would serve as a call to action.
The town of Carbondale currently taxes STRs at 10.9%, but does not require permits. The city of Glenwood Springs recently adopted measures to cap the number of STRs; the city requires homeowners to apply for STR permits and requires a 250-foot buffer between STRs.