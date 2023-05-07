The joys of spring skiing

The lifts have stopped spinning in the Roaring Fork Valley but for some intrepid skiers and riders, the fun has just begun.
As the snow kept piling up this winter, backcountry travelers were licking their chops at thoughts of putting skins on their boards and using muscle power to propel them into the high terrain of the Elk Mountains.
“I always say, when the lifts close, that’s when the season begins for me,” said Chris Lane of Basalt.
Skiers and riders watch for a freeze-thaw cycle where cold nights solidify the snowpack and warm days coax out the corn snow. The avalanche danger that makes backcountry conditions so tricky in Colorado during much of the winter eases in the spring. However, skiers and riders still have to get out early and wrap up by late morning to avoid wet avalanches in slushy snow spurred by warm temperatures.
“It is really amazing that the end of ski season on the hill just means that the season is starting pretty much,” said Anda Rojs Smalls of Aspen. “It’s such a long backcountry season. We’re so incredibly lucky to live where we do.”
The spring skiing opportunities are endless in the Roaring Fork River Basin. Some skiers are using e-bikes and regular mountain bikes to travel on Highway 82 to points where they can skin up peaks between Aspen and Independence Pass. Backcountry travelers have been using snowmobiles and bikes to travel Maroon Creek Road to access peaks there. Mount Sopris requires a long hike or a sloppy bike ride to access the snow for skinning. In Castle Creek Valley, travelers are able to hop out of their vehicles and onto the snow-covered routes up several peaks.
“We’re really lucky to be in an area where you can drive, get out of your car and start going uphill,” Lane said. “That’s not the case in a lot of places. You have to drive, you’ve got to walk 5 miles, then you start going uphill.
“It’s my favorite when you can ski to your car and not have to walk,” he added.
After a winter like this one, where skiers were treated to a steady diet of snowstorms and snowfall at roughly 140% of average at Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Snowmass, it would be easy to assume people were ready to put away their boards and devote their energy to other recreational pursuits like mountain biking, road riding, desert hiking and even golfing. But for the truly devoted, the snow-covered slopes keep calling.
“It’s a different experience,” said George Trantow of Basalt. “It allows you to get really high in elevation in safe conditions. It’s a great time to be with friends because you can be talking and having a good time. The danger level is low so the pucker factor is gone.”
In addition, he said, since wise backcountry travel means getting out in early morning hours and returning by noon, there’s plenty of time leftover.
“You’ve got the rest of the day,” Trantow said.
For Smalls, spring skiing is a time for adventure and getting a good dose of natural surroundings.
“There’s so much to explore. It’s unbelievable,” she said. “The best way of exploring our mountains, I think, is on the snow. You can access so many different hidden valleys and peaks that you wouldn’t be scrambling up in the summer even if you were totally gung-ho. On skis, it’s just right in front of you and then you get to ski down.
“It’s not so much the skiing,” she continued. “It’s exploring and being up high, being in the mountains and then you get to ski.”
Lane, the CEO of Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, said “getting into nature is the number one issue” for him for heading into the backcountry in spring.
“Skiing is just a transport mechanism to get into nature for me,” he said.
Lane said he is hiking big peaks with less frequency during summers these days because of the wear-and-tear on knees.
“My summer hiking is really spring skiing,” he said. “It’s always funny when people say, ‘Ah, I wish summer was here.’ My reply is I’m so glad summer isn’t here. It’s that curiosity and discovery you get from backcountry skiing. Climbing a peak and achieving a goal is very self-satisfying.”
Dana DeVine Laughren of Aspen laughed when asked what attracts her to spring skiing. What isn’t there to like? she asked.
“The days are longer. The skies are bluer. The weather is warmer. The risk is lower,” she said. “I like going out with my girlfriends.”
She has been going out three or so times per week this spring. The nearby slopes are even more accessible because of the ample snowpack this year. Even many mid-elevation slopes are holding snow longer. That means some backcountry travelers can get in a trip before heading to work.
Laughren said there is another critical component to a good spring ski outing — yummy snacks. “Anda is the queen of good snacks,” she said.
Smalls, a native of Slovenia, acknowledged she’s become known for packing good snacks — croissants, cheese, fruit. It’s an expectation among her fellow travelers and something she has to live up to. She has some surprises up her sleeve for later this spring.
That hints at the other appeal of spring skiing, the camaraderie of taking a big outing with friends.
“We’re a family of skiers,” Smalls said. “It’s been really great to have kids join on backcountry ski adventures and to see how much they love it. It’s not easy. It’s definitely work to get up anywhere. It’s super fun to share that passion with kids.”
For Jessie Young, spring skiing is time for a different kind of skiing experience. She is an accomplished ski mountaineering racer.
“For me, still doing some of the ski mountaineering racing, it’s kind of fun to transition that fitness into big days in the mountains,” Young said. “The spring snowpack allows you to get up high and do some bigger objectives than what my risk tolerance will allow me to do in the mid-winter season and snowpack.”
Having young children presents a challenge getting out, Young said. She looks forward to Highway 82 up Independence Pass opening to provide easy access to a multitude of good ski routes. That will make it easier for her to get in some early morning runs with her husband, Max Taam.
“We love Independence Pass once it’s open and even before it’s open (to vehicles) because of the accessibility,” she said. “When it does open it’s easy to get up there and there’s so much exploring to do. You can do a tour and be back in good time.”
The Colorado Department of Transportation aims to open the Pass on the Thursday prior to Memorial Day weekend. That falls on May 25 this year. With this year’s snowpack, skiers are anticipating great opportunities up there. Last year, Trantow said, his small group walked a half-mile to find “one sliver of snow” for skiing on Independence Pass.
The scene up there on a good year leads to an ad hoc party. “A bunch of us take the Friday (of Memorial Day weekend) off,” Trantow said.
Aspen backcountry skiing legend Lou Dawson skis Independence Pass in thick and thin in the spring. Since the early 1990s he’s been holding an informal barbecue on the last hairpin turn before the summit on one of the first few weekends the Pass is open as a way to celebrate a good morning workout and gathering with the tribe of backcountry enthusiasts. Weather dictates the timing of the informal gathering.
Trantow said Dawson deserves a “shout out” for sharing so much knowledge of spring skiing routes on Independence Pass and elsewhere. Dawson has written numerous guide books on backcountry skiing in Colorado and he was a regular blogger for years on all things mountaineering related. His latest book, “Light Tours of Colorado,” includes a section on Independence Pass skiing.
“My career has been based on sharing the bounty, as I would say,” he said.
Dawson first recalls skiing on Independence Pass in the late 1960s after his family moved to Aspen from Texas. There was no winter closure gate at that time so skiers would go to the summit whenever it was accessible to a four-wheel-drive vehicle. The gate was erected in the mid-1970s though it disappeared for a few years after being taken down by a bulldozer left on site by the highway crew.
After all these years of spring skiing the pass, he still loves the feeling it provides.
“Here we are in the giant playground where we can just really cover some ground and ski some different peaks,” Dawson said. “It’s that feeling of freedom that season gives you in Colorado in particular, because you’re not thinking of avalanches. You’re thinking about the peak you’re going to climb.”
The snowpack has people hoping for a long, fruitful spring of skiing.
“This just might last long enough so we’re still skiing in June,” Trantow said.
But he, like every other skier, noted the caveat looming this year. A windstorm on April 3 deposited a layer of dust of varying thickness on peaks in the Aspen area and mountains throughout Colorado. Subsequent storms have buried it at higher elevations but the dirty snow is emerging with warmer temperatures. Dust absorbs more sunlight than snow and heats up the snowpack faster, resulting in quicker melting.
“Before the dust storm, I would have said this was going to be the best year (for spring skiing) since I moved to the valley, which is 27 years,” Trantow said. “I don’t know how much the dust is going to affect the snowpack.”
Brian Lazar, deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center and a Carbondale resident, said it’s too soon to tell just how good the spring skiing will be this year.
“We will have enough snow to ski into June,” he said. “The question is the quality. So far, Mother Nature is cooperating.”
While there have been warm periods, waves of colder temperatures and high-altitude snowfall have refreshed the snowpack. Two factors stand out about this spring, Lazar said. Many slopes at elevations below 10,000 feet that would typically be melted out by this time still have snow. As daily temperatures rise, skiers must be wary of small, wet, loose avalanches on those slopes.
The snowpack also is susceptible to the dust layer that blew in on April 3. It hasn’t been a giant factor yet, but could loom larger as it becomes exposed, Lazar said.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center will provide daily reports on avalanche conditions through May at its website, avalanche.state.co.us/.
Even if the promise of this spring fades rapidly because of dust on snow, Smalls won’t let it put a damper on her favorite time of year.
“There’s never a bad day in the backcountry,” she said. “Sure, some days the skiing is better or the snow is amazing or whatever, but just being out there — it’s always so good. It’s such a good overall experience and skiing is just the cherry on top.