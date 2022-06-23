Jeff and Ashley Moerke had a vision for a space in downtown Aspen — a space that could bring a relaxed local vibe back to a mountain-town community craving that very sentiment.
Over the past year, the husband-and-wife proprietors worked to build their concept from the ground up. And through all of the trials and tribulations, lifestyle changes and doubtful remarks along the way, they made it happen.
“Our story is totally different from a lot of other people,” Jeff said. “But we’ve accomplished a lot of things in this town and we’re here for a long time.”
Located at 409 S. Hunter St. is the Moerke family’s labor of love: Harper and Hudson. Named after their two young children, Harper and Hudson is an apparel shop connected to an outdoor patio that operates as a restaurant and bar.
The Harper and Hudson retail store has been open for almost a year now, and in March the Moerkes finally were able to launch the second half of their concept, an eatery and bar called Aspen Country by Harper and Hudson.
Now open seven days a week, weather permitting, the Aspen Country kitchen starts up at 8 a.m. each morning and runs through dinner time each evening. On the weekends, operating hours extend to 2 a.m., Jeff said, as the Harper and Hudson patio stays active with live music by local DJs and late-night food-and-beverage offerings.
When it comes to the menu items, Jeff jokingly coined Aspen Country as, “the fair affordable food act of Aspen.”
“We’re giving you the highest quality food at the lowest prices I could possibly give,” he said. “Being a small restaurant allows us to have the freshest ingredients — what comes in today is what’s typically served — and all of our food is locally sourced.”
Featured on the Aspen Country menu is a range of affordable options: from a $12 breakfast sandwich and $11 burger, to hotdogs and grilled cheese sandwiches priced at $8.
“We’re here for the Aspen locals — they’re our lifeline support system,” Jeff said. “The vision of this place was to be here for Aspen.”
The Moerkes moved to the valley from their former home in Denver about a year ago to bring their vision to life. It was during one of the family’s many road trips to Aspen from Denver when Jeff and Ashley first saw potential for what was then a vacant little patio space nestled next to Hunter Street.
“We’re very outside-of-the-box thinkers, you know, and when I see things, I envision them to be an experience,” Jeff said. “When we walked through town and saw this location, my first thought was, a bar and restaurant should be out here.”
As a Colorado native who visited Aspen frequently, Jeff said he knew what vibe the town was looking for and what the economy needed, as far as the food experience goes.
“I envisioned essentially a food cart that served the best quality food for the most fair, affordable pricing,” Jeff said. “It has to be high quality because Aspen’s high quality … but not paying the price that everybody else in Aspen makes you pay to enjoy an atmosphere.”
Despite being told by multiple community members that the city of Aspen would never allow something like what they envisioned to happen, the inspired couple persisted and signed a lease on the indoor-outdoor space.
The entry point for bringing a restaurant and bar concept to the patio was to first establish a retail store, Jeff said, explaining how his wife’s apparel business that she’d been running out of their home in Denver had naturally progressed during the pandemic. The opportunity to set up a physical shop was right around the corner.
Ashley explained how she had been involved with a commercial printing company for about seven years until branching off to cultivate the Harper and Hudson line amid the pandemic. Now, in the Aspen store, she carries her own Harper and Hudson line of products, as well as other products from local artists and businesses in town.
“We still have our whole commercial side and being here has really opened that up to other local businesses and other local organizations that we’ve worked with,” Ashley said. “There’s a whole other arm of our business now and it’s been cool to connect with the community and then be able to offer that service to them too.”
After the Harper and Hudson store opened its doors last July, the proprietors acquired their liquor license soon after — which allowed them to utilize the indoor-outdoor space for private parties and special events, including hosting gatherings at last year’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen when it commenced in September.
“We did some events throughout the year, which was a lot of fun and kind of gave us a taste of what we were going to experience,” Ashley said. “It was then just a matter of getting all the other permits and licenses to have the kitchen finished.”
While the initial steps were relatively smooth for the Moerkes, getting the food concept approved and up and running took a bit longer.
In order to develop and design the outdoor culinary concept, Jeff explained how he was in a back-and-forth battle with city attorneys and architects for over eight months. And during the earlier months of cultivating the project, Jeff said he was driving back and forth between Denver and Aspen on a daily basis, prior to moving the family to Aspen.
“It was a battle to get through the permitting process,” he said. “You know, not just to be able to serve food out here, but food sanitation and environmental health, adhering to the building codes and bringing in liquor.”
Having passed a food inspection with “flying colors and zero infractions,” Jeff said, the full vision finally came to life, adding the Aspen Country by Harper and Hudson experience to their intimate, laidback patio on March 18.
“It’s been our initiation process to Aspen — they're not gonna just let anybody come into their economy,” Jeff said. “Motivation for me was to show our kids that life is tough, but if you work as hard as you can and if you power through it, the return is so humbling and overwhelming at the same time … the fruits of your labor always comes back to you.”
Throughout the yearlong process of building the business, the Moerke family was naturally woven into the fabric of the Aspen community. Established local residents welcomed them from the very beginning — including Skye Weinglass, DJ Watkins, “Muffin” from Bonnie’s and the late former sheriff, Bob Braudis.
“We've been here for a year but it feels like we’ve been here for a decade, just as far as the relationships we’ve built and how we’ve evolved into the community — it’s been pretty magical,” Ashley said. “When we first opened the shop, a lot of local people would come in and I’d tell them about what we were building outside, the one thing they would say is, ‘this reminds me of the old Aspen.’”